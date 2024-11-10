Cotswold townhouse set in famous Rivals filming location for sale

A charming Cotswold townhouse set on the street where the Rivals TV show was filmed is for sale.

Tetbury is a key filming location for the Jilly Cooper classic, where it was transformed into the fictional village of Colchester. The production team took over the village for a week, replacing signs with Colchester ones and changing shopfronts to make it appear like the 1980s.

The new Disney+ adaptation of the 1988 novel stars David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham and Alex Hassell as Rupert Cambell-Black.



The double-fronted house is the result of an impressive refurbishment. Boasting four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two reception rooms, and an earthy palette of oaty tones, it certainly has some ideas to steal.

Highlights include exposed beams, beautiful fireplaces, an updated kitchen/breakfast room, a stunning vaulted bathroom, and two separately approached cellars.

Knight Frank

Each room is imbued with a warmth and soul that emanates from features like wallpapered walls, mood lighting, cosy furnishings, low ceilings, and timber frames. A dark navy colour-drenched bathroom creates a beautiful contrast against the copper bath, while the blue kitchen cabinets make an old space feel modern.

A pretty landscaped courtyard garden sits at the rear of the property, complete with a useful potting shed and pretty planting scheme.



Knight Frank

"Ideally located in one of the prettiest areas of the village, right on the green and neighbouring the church, this property is well known in the area and one of the most iconic houses in Tetbury," says Georgina Mason, Associate in Knight Frank's Cirencester office.

"The increase in footfall in the area since the premier of 'Rivals' is undeniable and The Green stands as a perfect example of a quintessential Cotswold home that is so often seen in Jilly Cooper's novels!"

This property is currently on the market for £1,050,000 with Knight Frank.

Take a look around...

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

