Country star Brantley Gilbert pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus – then returns to finish show

Country musician Brantley Gilbert had what he called the “craziest night of my life” after his pregnant wife went into labor in the middle of his concert.

The 39-year-old singer was pulled off stage at his concert in Tupelo, Mississippi, on Friday (October 11) for an “emergency backstage” shortly after his set began. In a video posted to Instagram, Gilbert revealed that the emergency was his wife Amber Gilbert, who had given birth to their third child on his tour bus.

The clip showed footage of Gilbert on the phone with his mother, who asked how he was doing. “Not as good as you are about to be, you got a new grandbaby,” he replied. His mom then asked how Amber was faring after giving birth, to which he described his wife as “a freaking savage.”

“I know she is, she’s amazing. She’s absolutely amazing,” Gilbert’s mom said on the phone.

However, the “Bottoms Up” singer made sure to please his fans and returned to the stage, where he announced to the crowd that he was a new father of three. “We got a baby,” Gilbert said into the microphone, as the audience cheered.

The Instagram video included black and white photos of Amber holding their newborn baby on the tour bus as Gilbert looked on with pride, along with footage of Gilbert’s band members congratulating him on stage.

Brantley Gilbert and his wife Amber, who’ve been married since 2015, are already parents to son Barrett and daughter Braylen (AFP via Getty Images)

In the caption, the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer gushed over his “strong” wife and thanked his team for supporting them during the special family milestone.

“So last night might have been the craziest night of my life,” Gilbert wrote. “Watching such an amazing woman do such an amazing thing is something I’ll never forget.

“Thank you to our road family for rallying around us, Brittany Thornton for helping us bring this little dude into the world, Tupelo, Mississippi for showing us mad love and support, and most of all… Amber Gilbert, for letting me love you and showing me EXACTLY how incredibly strong a woman can be. I love you.”

The couple, who have been married since 2015, announced their third pregnancy last May. “How’s this for a Mother’s Day?” Gilbert captioned an Instagram post, showing the two embracing on a beach and holding up a sonogram photo.

They’re also parents to son Barrett, six, and daughter Braylen, five.

Gilbert did not reveal the name of their new baby boy.