Couple Has Sample Menu Tasting for Their Wedding While Attending Friend’s Wedding Reception: ‘Unprofessional’

“We found out from other guests that during dinner service… that the wedding coordinator ... gave [the couple] a bunch of additional food," the bride said

A bride is questioning whether it was wrong for a couple to hold a wedding tasting at their reception — and the hotel for helping them.

The woman explained in a post on Reddit’s “Weddings” forum that the couple was a friend of the groom’s and were planning to get married at the same hotel as them several months after their wedding. However, she didn’t know that they were planning to focus on wedding planning during her own wedding reception.

“We found out from other guests that during dinner service … that the wedding coordinator from the hotel came in and gave [the couple] a bunch of additional food at their table to taste for their upcoming wedding,” she wrote.

She noted that the couple was “sitting with our other guests” who had “not received their entrees yet,” and the wedding coordinator for the hotel would stop by their table to “discuss the tasting items with them” throughout the reception.

Related: Groom Goes Viral After Being Photographed Working on Laptop During His Own Wedding Reception

“When they were finished, they brought an additional person from the hotel into our reception and discussed food/logistics for their wedding with them for about 30-45 minutes,” she shared.

While the woman says the incident “didn't affect our day or change how perfect our experience was,” she said she considered “bringing it up” with hotel staff because she thinks “it was unprofessional and there may be couples in the future that could have a bigger problem with it.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She also inquired if her husband should bring the incident up with his friends, then opened up the forum to comments. Several people agreed that it was unprofessional for the hotel to have allowed the food tasting to happen at the same time as the wedding.

One person wrote, “I wouldn't care if the couple stepped away - unless it's a very small wedding, their presence probably won't be missed for a half hour,” before adding, “It's EXCEPTIONALLY poor form for both the hotel/caterer and couple to do it at the table.”

Related: Wedding Reception Turned Into 'Nightmare' After Catering Company Serves Cold Food, Drags Trash Through Museum Venue

Another chimed in that it was “definitely unprofessional of the venue” for doing the wedding tasting and “extremely rude of the couple.” They continued, “It’s up to you to confront the couple but I would complain to the venue. It was YOUR event, NOT theirs…”

“This should have been something you had the opportunity to authorize or reject,” another chimed in. “Both your friends and the venue were very wrong - it’s just a matter of what degree and how you want them to address it.”

“At a minimum, you should push to get reimbursed for the other guests at that table,” they suggested. “Your agreement and payment was for specific food to be served at your reception. The venue didn’t do that.”



Read the original article on People