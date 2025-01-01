Couple Welcomes Super Rare Quadruplet Daughters Who Are Actually 2 Sets of Twins: 'Quite a Feat'

“I was laughing and crying at the same time,” mom Farrah Larry says. “My husband was about to pass out”

Farrah Larry, of Louisiana, gave birth in November to four healthy daughters via cesarean section

The quadruplets were conceived without fertility treatments, which is rare, and they are sets of twins, which is doubly rare

“Clearly God has a plan for these girls,” their mom says



Talk about a special delivery. On Mother’s Day earlier this year, New Orleans postal carrier Peyton Larry and his wife, Farrah, announced to friends and family that they were expecting. But when an ultrasound revealed Farrah was carrying quadruplet girls — conceived naturally, without the use of fertility treatments — they were shocked.



Even more rare, the couple learned: Their girls are two sets of identical twins.



“I was laughing and crying at the same time,” Farrah, 29, tells PEOPLE. “My husband was about to pass out.”



On Nov. 20, Farrah, then about 32 weeks pregnant, gave birth to four healthy daughters via cesarean section: Lyric, Paisley, Psalm and then Fallyn.



Naming Baby A, B, C and D, as they were all called in the womb, was fun, the couple says: They put names on slips of paper in a bag, and as the girls were born, Peyton randomly drew a name for each.



“As the baby came out, he would pull out the name and say, ‘Alright, this is Lyric…,’ ” says Farrah.



After a few weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit, the so-called quad squad, who each weighed about 4 lbs. at birth, are now all home in Slidell, La., joining their lively 2-year-old brother, PJ.

“I’m sleeping maybe three and a half hours a night,” says Farrah. Her husband has learned to function without shuteye, too.



“I don’t sleep anymore,” says Peyton, also 29. “It’s like one long blink.”



Still, the couple, who met during college and have been married for five years, say they’re thrilled to expand their family — even if it means the diapers, bottles and feedings all multiply quickly. (Farrah is nursing all four girls.)



“For diapers, we’re going through seven or eight a day, times four. We’re going through packs quickly,” Farrah says. “It’s the same for bottles; they eat like eight times a day.”



Lyric and Fallyn are twins, as are Paisley and Psalm. Quadruplets born without fertility drugs are rare, but the odds are even slimmer that they’ll be sets of identical twins.



“It’s … quite a feat for the parents,” says Dr. Jane Chueh, a professor and director of prenatal diagnosis in the Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics at Stanford Children’s Health. “[The chances are] somewhere between one in 750,000 to one in a million.”



Courtesy of the Larry family Peyton and Farrah Larry's quadruplet daughters with their son, PJ (front)

Farrah says that while she can tell her daughters apart, the rest of the family struggles.



“My mom says ‘I’m gonna mark their toes — I’m giving each baby a color,’ ” she says. “But so far we’re just winging it and getting it right for the most part.”



Her husband echoes that: “I’m looking forward to making memories together,” he says. “The toughest part is telling them apart.”



The rapidly growing family is its own adjustment. Peyton is continuing his work with the Postal Service, but Farrah is putting her own transportation business on hold to be a full-time parent of five.



Long-term concerns like buying a larger vehicle, outgrowing their three-bedroom home and, eventually, paying for college educations are a reality — but the family expects it will all work out.



“I can’t stress about it,” Farrah says. “We’ve never been without, we’ve never missed bills. I’m grateful. We’re gonna keep pushing, that’s all we can do.”



Farrah’s mother, Sue Dixon, lives nearby, helps with the kids and has set up a GoFundMe for any well-wishers who want to contribute to expenses.



“They have a huge, huge village,” says Dixon, who goes by “GiGi” to her grandkids. “We’re all gonna wrap our arms around them and they’re gonna be fine.”



The Larrys had originally planned to have two, maybe three children. Not five.



“But now,” Farrah says, “I can’t see it any other way.”



In the midst of it all, she is eager to see what their life has in store.



“Clearly God has a plan for these girls,” Farrah says, “because the odds were against us. We’ve just got to trust Him.”



