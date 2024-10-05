Couples costumes to match your beau or bestie this Halloween, from Marvel to total trash

Couples costumes - cute, fun or cheesy, they make an appearance every Halloween season.

With this year's costumes trend predicted to be extra pop-culture heavy, some obvious duo costumes, like Deadpool and Wolverine, come to mind. Retailers have also found, however, that pairs seeking out costumes this year also gravitate toward the more abstract, silly and simple.

Whether dressing up with your beau, best friend or family member, you've certainly got options. From elaborate cosplay quality getups to quick slip-over garb, here are six ideas for two-person costumes to try out this Halloween.

Deadpool and Wolverine

Lady Deadpool and Wolverine.

Marvel's July release of "Deadpool & Wolverine" starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman blew box office doors off their hinges, grossing billions worldwide upon opening.

While Wolverine and Deadpool may not be a romantic couple canonically, they are certainly an effective superhero duo, making them the perfect pair for a two-person costume.

Try an intricate Wolverine costume available on Amazon for $129.95 and at Spirit Halloween for $59. Get this classic Deadpool costume on Amazon for $62.85 or Spirit for $49.99, or Lady Deadpool at Amazon for $94.91 or Spirit Halloween for $59.99

Teen Titans

Starfire and Robin.

Fans of the Teen Titans all have opinions on who the best couple in the franchise is − but everyone knows perhaps the most iconic is Starfire and Robin.

Sticking with the superhero theme, you can don the super looks of the duo with this $48.99 Starfire costume on Amazon, complete with a purple crop top, skirt, stockings and oversleeves. Become the Boy Wonder with this $54.99 Robin costume also on Amazon, including a muscle chest jumpsuit with attached boot tops, eyemask, cape and belt.

Tooth and Tooth Fairy duo

Toothy and Tooth Fairy duo.

More of a punny couple than a pop-culture couple? The classic Halloween store has you covered.

The Tooth and Tooth Fairy duo costume set is available at Spirit Halloween for $49.99. The set comes with a white dress adorned with a tooth design and matching tiara and wand for the Tooth Fair and a pullover sleeveless tooth costume for...well, the tooth.

"Trashy" couple

Trashy couple costume.

Ready to embrace your "trashy" side? Or just super into recycling?

Spirit Halloween's Trashy Couple costume is available for $59.99, including a pullover 3D trash can costume and 3D recycling can costume.

Game show contestants

Gameshow contestants.

Fans of Family Feud will love this one.

Challenge your costume buddy to a showoff with Target's red and blue Game Show Contestant set. Simply grab one blue and one red shirt and then accessorize with two wearable podiums that drape around the neck complete with scores and name tag stickers for $10. Only one podium has the winning score, so choose your team wisely!

Hamburger and hot dog

Hamburger costume

Looking for a set that comes in a smaller size for the younger duos out there? Try pairing Target's adult Hamburger costume with a kids hot dog costume to create the perfect BBQ.

The $25 burger costume comes with a lightweight pullover tunic fashioned after a stacked hamburger, while the kids' hotdog costume for $35 is a full-body ordeal with cutouts for your face, arms and legs.

