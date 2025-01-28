Cousins Surprise Grandpa on His 80th Birthday by Dressing Up as Him in His Eras (Exclusive)

Kenzie Greene was chatting with her mom and aunts about what to do for her grandpa's birthday when they came up with the idea of dressing up as her Papa, Bill Webb, at different stages of his life

They discussed the idea, got Greene's other six cousins on board and then purchased the costumes

A few hours before the surprise, the family gathered at their grandparents' house to set up

When her grandparents arrived, her aunt told her grandfather to take a seat as there was a surprise waiting. Later, Greene posted a video of the surprise to TikTok, where it's since amassed more than 3.3 million views and 2,300 comments

One group of cousins gave their grandfather an 80th birthday gift to remember.

Kenzie Greene, a 21-year-old senior in college, was chatting with her mom and aunts about what to get her grandfather for his 80th birthday when they came up with the idea of dressing up as her Papa, Bill Webb, at different stages of his life.

They discussed the idea, got Greene's other six cousins on board and then purchased the costumes. Greene says it was easy to figure out which cousin would dress up as each era of her grandfather's life. Her cousin Hutton Jones, 19, who, like Webb, played football, dressed up as "football papa." Greene herself dressed up as "college papa" because, like her grandfather, she also attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

"It worked out because I could put my hair up and wear a baseball cap," Greene tells PEOPLE exclusively. "My other cousin Carson dressed up as 'married papa' because he looked so much like papa did when he got married. It was perfect. My cousin Cameron dressed up as 'engineering papa,' and my oldest brother, Jackson, who has a bit of a silly vibe, dressed up as 'beach papa.' He wore an open shirt and totally embraced it."

Kenzie Greene @kkenziegreene Kenzie Greene with her Papa

A few hours before the surprise, the family gathered at their grandparents' house to set up. In addition to the cousins, the rest of the family wore matching maroon sweatshirts and khakis — an outfit often worn by their grandfather.

When the family arrived, they went down to the basement, where they went through old pictures of Webb. Each cousin was assigned a photo that corresponded with their outfit. Rummaging through the pictures, Greene says it felt strange to think of her grandfather when he was her age.

Kenzie Greene @kkenziegreene Kenzie Greene's family surprising their Papa

"I actually hadn’t seen any of those pictures before," Greene says. "I had obviously seen some of him growing up, but all the ones we used, I hadn’t seen. It was really funny to see him grow up, and he looks a lot like my cousin Carson, who’s just a year younger than me. That was kind of funny — we were like, 'Oh, they look so similar! That’s crazy!' "

"It was just so exciting for all the cousins to be together, talking about what it might’ve been like for Papa when he was our age," she adds. "It was a really sweet and fun experience."

As the time for the surprise approached, the cousins stayed in the basement. When her grandparents arrived, her aunt Mandy Jones told her grandfather to take a seat, as there was a surprise waiting.

"Then Mason, my little brother, went out first," Greene recalls. "He was the youngest one, so that made total sense. He walked over with his picture, gave his spiel about who he was dressed as, and showed Papa the picture. Then we all lined up, and after a few seconds, the next cousin came up the stairs and did the same."

"It was really cute and so exciting since we didn’t practice it," she adds. "We had no idea what Papa’s reaction would be, and he thought it was hilarious. He also thought it was sweet, but mostly funny, which totally fits the vibe of our family. It was hilarious. Nana didn’t know about the surprise either, so that was super cute! We got to surprise both of them."

Kenzie Greene @kkenziegreene One of Kenzie Greene's cousins dressed up as their Papa

While the surprise unfolded, Greene's fiancé and sister-in-law recorded Webb's reaction to seeing each of the cousin's outfits. Later, Greene posted it to TikTok, where it's since amassed more than 3.3 million views and 2,300 comments.

"papaw: the eras tour." one comment reads.

"you really took this man down memory lane and it’s so special to see the way his eyes light up when he remembers each memory 🥺," someone else writes.

Another person says, "Pawpaw was a LOOKER (and still is 🥰)."

Kenzie Greene @kkenziegreene One of Kenzie Greene's cousins dressed as their Papa

When Greene told her grandfather that the video went viral, she says he was "all for it."

"He's like, anything for my granddaughter," she says. "Everyone's so supportive about it because some people don't like to be posted, but my family's really supportive with it and are always down to be in a video for me, so he was excited."

"I'm also the only granddaughter, so that makes our relationship super special," she adds. "He had only girls, so there's three sisters and then my mom's obviously one of the sisters and then a bunch of boys and me. So it's really fun and that's really sweet."

"He's always remembering things about me, even when I was a baby," she continues. "I love spending time with my grandparents. It just means so much."

