Crafting is 'very important to my mental health'

The craft of origami is thought to date back to the early 6th Century originating in Japan [Robert Constantin/ BBC]

A business owner said participating in all forms of crafting was "very important" to her mental health.

Speaking ahead of BBC Radio Northampton's wellbeing event Headfest, on 25 October, Jenni Norey from The Craft Fantastic in Northampton, said engaging in creative activities had been vital for her wellbeing.

Headfest will bring together experts, organisations and mental health champions to offer advice and support at the town's university. There will also be a consultant psychiatrist in attendance focusing on mental health during the menopause.

Guidance for those living with long-term health conditions will also be on offer as well as relaxing activities like crochet, and needle felting.

Jenni Norey has turned her passion for crafts into a business venture which also helps with her mental health [Robert Constantin/ BBC]

One of Ms Norey's favourite crafts was origami because "it's something to focus on" and "helped with [her] mindfulness."

She said the activity was a "slow and peaceful" practice that helped her to "relax."

Ms Norey has created a variety of origami sculptures from dragons made "for fun", to wedding bouquets crafted from sheet music.

She said she was "looking forward" to showing attendees how crafting could be a "nice, calm activity to do".

Headfest takes place at the University of Northampton between 10:00 and 15:00 GMT on Friday, 25 October.

