Crest 3D Whitestrips are 43% off on Amazon — shop the limited-time deal

Amazon shoppers say Crest Whitestrips deliver "noticeable results." (Photo via Getty)

From red wine and coffee to soy sauce and balsamic vinegar, many of our favourite foods and beverages can wreak havoc on our teeth. That said, thanks to at-home teeth whitening kits like Crest 3D Whitestrips, you don't have to give up your daily latte habit to enjoy a brighter, more radiant smile. For shoppers looking for just that, Amazon Canada's sale on Crest Whitestrips will certainly give you something to smile about. For a limited time, shoppers can save 43 per cent on the "Amazon's Choice" teeth whitening kit that reviewers say delivers "noticeable results."

The details

The Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects teeth whitening kit promises to get your teeth 13 levels whiter in just 22 days. The kit comes includes 22 treatments in larger sizes than previous versions.

Crest uses the same whitening ingredients as professional dentists to brighten your smile and their strips have been validated by the Canadian Dental Association.

Crest Whitestrips are effective and safe on enamel and feature a no-slip grip, allowing you to talk and even drink water while whitening your teeth.

What people are saying

The "Amazon's Choice" Whitestrips come backed by 2,000 reviews from shoppers, with an average rating of 4.5 stars.

One reviewer says they saw a "noticeable difference" after completing the kit's 22 treatments and calls it a "great product."

"[I'm] absolutely impressed" and "noticed a difference after [the] first use."

These "100 per cent work," says another reviewer. They are "amazing," and you will see a "noticeable difference" after using them. Adding, "my dental hygienist even complimented me on how white my teeth are."

While Crest's whitening kit has earned top marks for flavour, ease of use, and its ability to whiten, some reviewers say the new larger strips cause "gum sensitivity and pain."

"[I] had no issues" with the smaller strips, writes one shopper. However, the new larger strips "burn my gums."

The verdict

A reviewer fan-favourite, Amazon shoppers give a smiling approval to Crest's 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit, calling it an "amazing" product that delivers "noticeable results." However, some reviewers experienced gum pain and sensitivity with the new, larger Whitestrips, which is something to keep in mind when placing your order.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

