These fur-lined Crocs make a great Christmas gift — and they're on sale for $36

This warm and fuzzy update makes your feet 'feel like they are in clouds,' says one of 97,000+ five-star reviewers.

It's no secret that Crocs have been one of the more, er, polarizing footwear choices since they first popped up on the market. However, the fact remains that they are wildly comfortable, which is why the iconic clog has been one of Amazon's top-selling shoes for years. Another fact? They're not just summer shoes — some are designed for winter wear, like the warm and fuzzy Crocs Classic Fur Lined Clogs. Oh, and they just so happen to be majorly marked down to $36 (that's nearly 40% off). That's the perfect excuse to get started on your holiday shopping.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Like most name-brand shoes, Crocs are on the pricier side. These fur-lined babies normally retail for $60, but right now they start at just $38. And if you add the on-page coupon, you can bring them down to $36. We love a double discount! Just note that sale prices vary from color to color.

Why do I need this? 🤔

On the fence about taking the leap? It’s not uncommon. The cult of Croc is made up largely of skeptics and converts who now swear by these shoes — especially when they're all warm and fuzzy with faux fur lining like these.

The reasons for Crocs’ adoration are myriad. They’re designed with a shock-absorbing foam resin sole, which helps ward off foot pain, backaches, muscle strain and any other byproducts of standing and walking all day. They’re also ventilated, and their upper gently conforms to the curves of your feet. They’re slip-ons, but their gentle back strap provides adequate support without too much pressure. Simply put, they’re a dream.

On top of that, the Crocs Classic Fur Lined Clog is special in that you can wear these to run errands but you can also use them as the most supportive house shoes imaginable.

Is it worth buying a pair of Crocs even in wintertime? Fur sure! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 97,000 Amazon shoppers love to keep their tootsies warm with the cuddly fur-lined Crocs.

Pros 👍

"I've ordered and worn all manner of faux-fur lined slippers, but never have I ever worn a pair as comfortable as these," explained a fan. "Aside from the obvious factors that make these Crocs warm and comfy, they also compensate very well for the arthritis in my left big toe and the plantar fasciitis (heel pain) in my right foot."

"Best all-around house shoe," proclaimed this Amazon shopper: "I use these Crocs as comfortable sturdy house shoes, both indoors and outdoors. ... I have sensitive feet from diabetes and these do not cause any discomfort. ... My feet generally feel cold, so the lined Crocs also help with this.

"I bought these Crocs for my sister who is a nurse," explained a third five-star reviewer. "She absolutely loves them. During her 12-hour shifts, specifically in the cool weather, they keep her feet warm and supported."

Cons 👎

With so many rave reviews and an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, buyers generally love the shoes. However, a few fans had a quibble.

"They so warm," explained this Amazon customer. "Only downside is washing; you can’t take the soles out, so they get dirty fast and you can’t do much about it."

This shopper seconded that sentiment, noting that the "inside liner can become soiled if worn outside with leaves and twigs, etc.."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

