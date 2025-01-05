Crown Princess Victoria's two children look adorable in new photos from ski trip

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has shared a rare insight into her latest family ski trip.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Victoria's social media team uploaded a joyous picture of the future Queen posing on a frosted slope alongside her husband Prince Daniel, 51, and their two children, Princess Estelle, 12, and Prince Oscar, eight.

Victoria and Daniel share two children together (Getty Images)

King Carl XVI Gustaf's daughter was pictured beaming from ear to ear as she sweetly placed an arm around her youngest child. Prince Daniel, meanwhile, flashed a warm smile alongside their towering teenage daughter, Estelle.

They donned matching black outfits, with Princess Victoria, 47, adding a pop of colour in the form of Barbie pink goggles while Daniel spruced up his alpine look with a similar pair in burnt orange.

Captioning their snowy update, the Swedish royals penned: "God fortsättning!" which literally translates to "Good continuation" - a common expression which more loosely translates to "Have a good rest of the holiday season."

Royal fans inundated the comments section with touching messages. One wrote: "Imagine meeting them on the hill! Cool!" while a second chimed in: "Wonderful!! Enjoy!" and a third added: "Thank you, same [to you]! Enjoy the snow."

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel tied the knot in 2010 (Shutterstock)

The Swedish royals reunited ahead of the Christmas period to take part in a spot of tree decorating at The Royal Palace of Stockholm. It was a family affair with Princess Madeleine and her adorable brood also turning out in full force to join in the festivities.

Photos and videos from the get-together showed Madeleine's three children Princess Leonore, ten, Prince Nicolas, nine, and Princess Adrienne, six, getting into the spirit of things alongside their cousins Estelle, Oscar, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian.

In a post shared to social media, Madeleine wrote in her caption: "So lovely to receive this year's Christmas trees at the Castle together with grandma and cousins. Thank you @skogisgranar!"

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's family life

Victoria and Daniel tied the knot on 19 June 2010 at Stockholm Cathedral after getting engaged in 2009. They welcomed their first child - Estelle - on 23 February, 2012, and later welcomed youngest, Oscar, on 2 March 2016.

Like Crown Princes Victoria, Estelle is a future queen of Sweden and she is the first female in Swedish history to be born with a right to inherit the crown that cannot be superseded by the birth of a male heir, as well as the first person in Swedish history to be born of a female heir apparent.

Princess Estelle of Sweden is the first person in Swedish history to be born of a female heir apparent. (Getty Images)

Crown Princess Victoria and her family reside in Haga Palace in Stockholm. Built by architect Carl Christoffer Gjörwell in 1802, the property was modelled after ballet-master Gallodiers Italian villa in Drottningholm.

It was originally a royal residence, but it became a guesthouse for official foreign visitors from 1966 when King Gustaf VI Adolf granted use of the palace to the Swedish government. In 2009, the government transferred the rights back to the royal court to be used by Victoria and her husband after their wedding.