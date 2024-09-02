Great for trimming in the garden or clipping fresh flowers, these powerful scissors have raked in over 36,000 flattering ratings.

If you're a seasoned gardener, I don't need to tell you that having a great set of pruning shears will help you create magical landscapes. But if you're new to the wonderful world of at-home horticulture, I found a tool that can turn a jungle into a primrose path: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Fiskars Pruning Shears. I own them and I'm completely obsessed. Keep reading to see why they make the cut — did I mention that the price was just slashed to $14 for Labor Day?

Why is it a good deal? 💰

At $14, these pruning shears are just a few bucks shy of the lowest price I've seen this garden essential. Trust me, if you have a green thumb, you'll want to add them to your cart ASAP. And if you don't have a green thumb yet, these shears will help you get one.

Why do I need this? 🤔

I live in a tiny Brooklyn apartment so I don’t have my own garden, but I love buying flowers from my local market. For years, I tried using regular scissors and I’d get so frustrated because no matter how much force I used, they wouldn’t snap flower stems smoothly.

Finally, I thought, "Enough is enough!" and found these fantastic Fiskars shears at Amazon. I’ve now owned them for several years and they work perfectly every single time. They have a soft nonslip grip, and due to the shears’ low-friction coating, they easily glide through wood and resist rust. Experienced gardeners say they cut like a “hot knife through butter.” That makes them easy to use, even if you can't garden like you used to because of arthritis or decreased grip strength.

The self-cleaning sap groove helps keep the blade from sticking to sap or debris — a big selling point for experienced gardeners. I especially love the easy-lock notch that keeps them closed when I'm not using them, and other gardeners appreciate that, too.

These Fiskars pruning shears will help you get your yard in shape. Snap these snippers up for just $14. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

With over 36,000 five-star ratings for this No. 1 bestseller, you know you've stumbled on something special. In fact, more than 10,000 shears have been bought in the last month alone.

Pros 👍

"Arthritis has no more power over me," shared a happy shopper. "I was unable to use the larger cutting tools because I have nasty arthritis, but with the Fiskars, it's snip and snip and snip, most times for larger diameter plants too. I am ordering another one today. Yes, it's that good."

"I was looking for a nicer pair of shears after my old ones broke," wrote another five-star fan. "OMG! What an upgrade. These shears are effortless to use. Makes my pruning chores so much easier on my hands. Makes it more enjoyable with less hand fatigue. They are also well built and I expect them to last a very, very long time."

"Very sharp, provides an easy, clean cut," shared a delighted shopper. "Being able to quickly lock the pruners and slip them into a pocket was very convenient."

Cons 👎

According to this reviewer: "The only thing I wish is that they had bright-colored grips because I lay them down in the yard frequently and lose them temporarily."

Another agreed: "Always good to have an extra around. I lose them and buy a couple of pairs every year."

