Cyber Monday clothing deals are up to 80% off from our favorite brands — shop Old Navy, Columbia, Hoka and more
There are thousands of style sales, but these are the best: We're eyeing Gloria Vanderbilt jeans for over 60% off, plus Skechers, Crocs and Kate Spade.
Cyber Monday always brings a bit of extra fashion frenzy on the other end of Black Friday, because there's little that brings more joy than scoring those shoes you've been eyeing for 40% off. Or maybe it's that new jacket you desperately need, now a little lighter on the wallet at 50% off. And with an array of unbeatable extended-from-Black-Friday deals from major retailers on beloved brands all across the 'net, this is a fabulous time to revamp your style while saving big in the process. And you can get that spark of joy over, and over, and (well, you get the picture).
We've selected the best of the best Cyber Monday style deals from brands you've long adored (Levi's, Columbia, Crocs), retailers you've long depended on (Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom) and names you simply must get acquainted with (well hello there, Merokeety). We are spotting an astonishing number of deals for well over 50% off, so the savings are definitely marching on this week!
Let's get shopping, shall we? Scroll on for the best Cyber Monday 2024 style sales. But don’t wait too long — being fashionably late might leave you empty-handed, since post-Black Friday the most popular sizes and colors are disappearing faster than you can say "pass the leftovers"!
Hoka Bondi 8$132$165Save $33
Levi's Classic Bootcut Jeans$29$60Save $31
Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip Jacket$30$46Save $16
Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Bra$17$48Save $31
Kate Spade Madison Shoulder Bag$112$349Save $237 with code
Orolay Down Jacket$83$150Save $67
Best Cyber Monday clothing deals
With a relaxed, vintage-inspired fit, these denim duds are a true American classic — and great-looking to boot (cut). Save over 50% for Cyber Monday and thank us later.
"The perfect jeans," raved one reviewer. "Fabric has just enough stretch to be comfortable in any activity, without becoming 'saggy' throughout the day. Highly recommend!"
With 37,500+ Amazon shoppers singing its praises, this No. 1 bestseller might be one of the most popular fleece jackets ever made. If you've never owned one, it's time to change that. If you have owned one, it's time for a new color — there are so many to choose from.
Made of soft maximum-thermal-retention (MTR) filament fleece, this piece works to keep you toasty even on the coolest days. It's thin enough to serve as a mid-layer with a parka or puffer in winter. Large side-zip pockets securely hold phones, keys and cash. And the collared neck is not only flattering but practical, negating the need for a scarf.
Underwire bras don't have to be uncomfortable — take it from the thousands of reviewers who adore this one. It was designed to be extra lightweight and smooth things out under your tops, and the convertible straps can be worn straight or crisscrossed. The lace detail makes it look more elevated than your standard T-shirt bra, and it's 65% off.
If you're looking for denim designed for women of all shapes and sizes, the Amandas just might fit the bill. They're a classic high-rise pair that sits at your natural waist. Save nearly 70% with this popular pick.
This fan is smitten: "Absolutely love, love, love these jeans! They wear well, look great and just get softer with each wash. Will buy again!"
Simple and sophisticated, the relaxed fit of this turtleneck is just what you need to stay comfortable during the transition to colder weather. It's incredibly soft, thanks to a blend of nylon, polyester and viscose. Long enough to cover your bum, it's both loose-fitting and figure-flattering — tough for any sweater to pull off!
The key to winter warmth? Wrapping yourself up in a sleeping bag without feeling like the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. The snatched waist and pretty pink shade are so flattering and the 52%-off sale price can't be beat.
A new cardigan? For winter? Obviously. This cozy cutie is comfy enough to wear around the house and plenty elegant for a dinner out. It has two sizable pockets because everyone loves a good pocket. We spotted a rainbow of colors — 16 to be exact — but sizes are going fast.
"I love the material and fit," explained one Macy's shopper. "I like that it's a shorter length than the dusters I tend to wear in the office and that it holds a loose form really well. I also appreciate that I can use the buttons along the wrists/cuffs to style jewelry."
It's not truly winter til you're rocking a sporty puffer. This one is just right — and just $35 right now. It has a double closure that zips and snaps to keep the wind out and a slightly elevated neck if you want to leave your scarf at home. We lean toward black, but you can also grab it in pink, taupe or light gray.
When Oprah says she likes something, we know it's gonna be good — so it's no surprise that this No. 1 bestselling jacket (aka "The Amazon Coat") has acquired a massive fan base.
It graced the media queen's Favorite Things list in 2019 and features a fleece-lined hood, cozy down filling and about a zillion pockets for storing small essentials. It's also much more chic than many puffer coats, and at 45% off, it's down to its best price in years.
Shoppers say this flowy essential "looks like a high-end cashmere," but you wouldn't know it from the cost. The elegant cowl neck gives it that rich-mom style while you stay nice and toasty. And you can't go wrong with that 50% discount.
The shearling teddy coat trend is here to stay and the world is better for it. Made of super warm fleece, this long Levi's number sports a giant collar for ultimate coziness (and chicness). Choose from eight colors including this deep chocolate shade.
"It’s so comfy, soft and warm," raves a reviewer. "It goes with most of my daily outfits, whether jeans, joggers, sweats or leggings."
Colorfulkoala leggings come in tons of styles that have collectively racked up tens of thousands of perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. The Dreamlux Leggings, according to the brand, feature a material that "has a special molecular structure [that makes] it comfortable to the skin and more durable and temperature-resistant than other fabrics."
Our editor Britt Ross loves her pair: "If you're looking for leggings that are comparable to Lululemon, Colorfulkoala Dreamlux leggings are an affordable alternative (though they're supremely comfortable in their own right). You can stock up on several colors for less than half the price of many high-end brands, which I'd very much advise doing."
Cardi season is firmly here — is your wardrobe ready? The striped stunner will add nautical flair to a simple skirt or pair of jeans. It comes in a wide variety of base colors too, including classic cream (pictured), Kelly green and pretty pink.
Pair the Automet with leggings or jeans and you've got your official rich-mom-on-the-go uniform. This top seller is slightly cropped for a fitted appearance, and the on-trend half-zip style has more flair than your standard crewneck.
There's a front pocket for warming up your hands, and thumbholes at the wrists help keep the sleeves from sliding around. Because it's fleece-lined, it'll make a cozy, warm layer under a jacket when the temps drop even further.
This toasty flannel shirt has "shacket" written all over it — and a price tag that's been reduced by nearly 80%. As we knew back in the '90s, this style is all about warmth, comfort and versatility. Pass it on to the younger generation this holiday season.
A fan called it "fantastic even after multiple washes."
Made of a breathable, sweat-wicking cotton-spandex blend, they're stretchy enough that you'll be able to move around in comfort, while their wide band acts as a supportive panel to help keep everything in place. They provide moderate tummy control that's not constricting, fans say. These super-softies sit over the belly button to keep you feeling nice and supported, and the extra-thick band won't roll down.
We love these colors, but they also come in a dozen other combos, whether you like brights, pastels, neutrals or all of the above. Get them in sizes XS-5X.
With a square-neck cut and tummy-taming compression, this tank will soon become your fave layering essential, smoothing out bumps and bulges to make you feel confident. According to our trackers, this is within a couple bucks of the lowest price ever, so we suggest grabbing one (or more) ASAP.
Lululemon discounts are rare, which is why you'd be wise to snag this highly rated sports bra while it's nearly $20 off. It offers medium support for cups up to size C, and the sweat-wicking fabric will help keep you dry during your workout.
Functionality and comfort aside, we love the chic crisscross straps and flattering V-neck cut. It comes in three neutrals, so go ahead and stock up.
Trends come and go, but a classic black puffer jacket will always stick around. This simple pick — just $25! — features the most flattering quilted chevron pattern and is topped off with a cozy faux sherpa-lined collar. It's water-resistant to keep you dry. Snag it in any of four colors in sizes S to 3X.
These leggings are seriously warm, and that's something you'll appreciate as the temperatures start to fall. A hidden fleece lining helps insulate your legs without adding bulk, creating a look that's fashionable and functional.
They're flattering too: The leggings are designed with a V-shaped high-rise band, so they cinch in at the waist and flatter the tummy area. Style meets function, with a hidden key pocket, two smartphone pockets, and interlock seams to prevent chafing and rubbing.
Sure, it's insulated with an eco-friendly filling, but the real stars of the show are the carbon fiber heating elements sandwiched inside of its wind- and water-resistant shell. These create four heating zones — in the left and right front areas, the upper back and the collar — that evenly spread warmth throughout the vest. Even celebs like Reba McEntire are big fans.
Even if you don't need to bust out a winter jacket juuust yet, you'll need a stylish layering piece to keep you warm in the meantime. This lovely "coatigan" (no, we didn't make that up!) is easy to throw on over any outfit and will keep you toasty without being too heavy.
At over 50% off, this No. 1 bestseller is down to the lowest price we've seen.
Oprah has great taste, from her thoughtful gifts to her flattering clothes. There's no wonder why we go wild for her Favorite Things list every year! One item that made the list a few years back but continues to be a favorite is Spanx's Perfect Pant collection, which Oprah called "ultra-flattering" — and right now, you can get them for nearly 70% off for Cyber Monday.
The Perfect Pants have a pull-on design with a four-way stretch and have four functional pockets, but it's the slimming effect from the hidden core shaping technology that Oprah especially loves.
Best Cyber Monday shoe deals
Reminder: Crocs aren't just for summer. These come lined with the fuzziest of faux fur. Unlike regular Crocs, these will also keep your tootsies warm in the winter, whether you're lounging around the house or running errands.
Meet one of Hoka's most popular styles — it made our list of the best Hoka shoes for walking. Yahoo Commerce Editor Saundra Latham packed them for a cruise where she walked over 15,000 steps a day. "They're ultra-cushioned with a flexible upper that's almost sock-like, so it molds to my foot," she said.
These sporty, foamy kicks weigh less than 9 ounces, so take them on your next trip. Certain colors and sizes are 20% off right now, the lowest they've been in 30 days.
These slip-on sneaks are an unexpected celeb favorite (Martha Stewart is a well-known fan of the brand) and don't often go on sale — so we suggest snapping them up now at up to 35% off. The pillowy shoes have a lightweight cushioned midsole and a removable insole that's podiatrist-certified, so you know you'll get the support you need.
Not convinced? These are among the best slip-on sneakers in 2024, experts say.
These sneakers are just what the doctor (or a suitably accredited medical professional) ordered. We're talking about nurses, who routinely work extra long shifts and barely get to sit down. They love to brag about how Cloudfoams have saved their feet. You can walk ... and walk and walk. The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe will provide the support you need to keep up — even if you’re covering a lot of ground.
They're a favorite among restaurant servers, too. They’re punishing their feet all night long, and these sneaks are a much-needed relief. They’re cute and when you're working overtime, they support your feet with memory foam cushioning. And when things get messy, their textile upper wipes clean easily, making them even more practical.
Back in 2022, Oprah raved that these quilted nylon slippers with memory foam insoles "makes it feel like you’re walking on a cloud." Amazon shoppers agree, with one pointing out that "because they have a sole on them that can go outside in the rain I find myself wearing them to take the garbage and recycling containers to the curb."
Choose from six bold colors, including the aptly named Sangria shade shown here.
When it comes to cold-weather fashion, nothing beats a classic faux fur-lined boot. This cozy pair, exclusively available at Macy's, features a fuzzy inside and trim, along with a sturdy sole and four different neutral color options.
"These boots are warm, soft and very comfortable," declared one Macy's fashionista. "Perfect for the winter. I've had these for a few years and they continue to be cute — the quality is excellent."
Ugg makes more than just great boots, and these supremely cloud-like tootsie-toasters are proof. Unlike sandal-style slippers, they cover your entire foot so they're far less likely to fly off while you're scurrying around the house. Some styles don't offer much warmth for your poor little exposed toes, but these provide fluffy wool insulation from your piggies to your heels.
Another plus? Their rubber outsoles help prevent slipping on slick floors, and some reviewers even say they wear them outside for quick tasks like checking the mail.
On or off the court, these wide, roomy — and podiatrist-approved — sneakers offer just the right mix of support and cushion. Akks are serious superstars, with over 15,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. They're Yahoo reader favorites too. At only $40 with Prime, all the way down from $80, they're no-brainers. Choose from 21 colors, from purple to peach to classic black.
"They're accommodative, meaning they allow the foot and the ankle to move in most any direction that weight-bearing permits," Dr. Rock G. Positano, director of the Nonsurgical Foot and Ankle Service at the Joe DiMaggio Heel Pain Center at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, told Yahoo.
Undeniably cool and rugged enough to handle winter's wrath, these water-resistant boots are calling your name, and they're a steal right now.
"They’re really nice quality," revealed one five-star reviewer. "I love the stitching. They look more expensive than they actually are.... I can wear them comfortably with thicker cotton socks, no problem."