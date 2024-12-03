Cyber Monday is over but these Amazon TV and Echo deals are still live — for now
'Tis the season to cut the cord, and there's still time upgrade your entertainment setup for record-low prices.
I get it — procrastination happens to the best of us. But when it comes to snagging Cyber Monday deals, waiting too long has a cost. Many of Amazon’s biggest discounts have already disappeared, with most devices, routers and other tech back at full price. That said, a few standout deals on Echo devices and smart TVs are still hanging on — so if you’re looking to save, now’s the time to act.
What’s left? Deals like the Echo Dot and smart TVs starting at $100 are still live. It’s slim pickings compared to the weekend’s lineup, but these prices are still worth your attention.
We’re keeping tabs on what’s available, but don’t wait too long — these last-minute deals could vanish before you know it. Check out what’s left and finish up your holiday shopping while the savings last!
Amazon 50-Inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV$280$450Save $170 | Lowest price ever
Amazon 65-Inch QLED 4K Fire TV$600$800Save $200
Amazon 32-Inch Fire HD TV$100$140Save $40 | Lowest price ever
Amazon Fire TV 40-Inch 2-Series Smart TV$150$250Save $100 | Lowest price ever
Amazon 55-Inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV$340$520Save $180
Amazon 65-Inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV$590$760Save $170
Amazon 75-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV$700$1,050Save $350 with Prime
Echo Dot (5th Generation) with Echo Buds$48$100Save $52 with Prime
Amazon Echo Pop$18$40Save $22 | Lowest price ever
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation, 2022 release)$23$50Save $27 | Lowest price ever
Amazon Echo Spot (2024 release)$50$80Save $30 | Lowest price ever
Amazon Echo (4th Generation)$55$100Save $45
Amazon Echo Show 5$45$90Save $45
Amazon Echo Show 8$85$150Save $65
Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Generation, 2022 release)$25$55Save $30 | Lowest price ever
Amazon Echo Buds (2023 release)$25$50Save $25 | Lowest price ever
Amazon Echo Hub$125$180Save $55
Cyber Monday Fire TV deals
With 4K resolution and HDR 10, this TV delivers a sharp, vibrant picture, no matter which of the 1.5 million available movies or shows you're streaming.
Thanks to this set's quantum dot display, HDR content practically leaps (get it — quantum leap?) off the screen. Whether you're watching a late-night movie or catching a game in a bright living room, the QLED screen delivers razor-sharp contrast in any lighting.
PS: When you're not using it, Ambient Experience tech turns your TV into a display for artwork or personal photos.
With an all-time low price, this is one heck of a deal on a great-looking TV. It has a lot of cool features, like the ability to pause content on one screen and pick it up without missing a beat on another. Not sure what to watch next? Alexa Voice Remote is onboard to help with that.
Don't you think it's time you smartened up ... your entertainment setup? While Alexa makes searching and controlling your other devices a no-brainer, this set's 1080p resolution, HDR 10 and Dolby Digital Audio bring the state-of-the-art audio and video you so richly deserve. And oh yeah: Fire TV offers access to over a million titles, including free options like Tubi and Pluto TV. Simply put, this set's packed with features and capabilities you'd expect at a much higher price.
This 55-inch TV not only delivers stunning 4K visuals and Alexa Voice Remote convenience, but it features four HDMI ports, allowing you to connect all your other devices — like gaming consoles, Blu-ray players and soundbars — effortlessly. With access to top streaming services, it's easy to find content and get personalized recommendations right on the built-in Fire TV interface.
As big-screen upgrades go, this Amazon Fire TV hits the sweet spot between premium features and wallet-friendly price. For under $600, you're getting a massive 65-inch 4K display with Dolby Vision and HDR 10, meaning those binge sessions or movie nights will look crystal clear and vibrant. Throw Alexa into the mix, and it's essentially a smart-home hub masquerading as a TV.
Need more screen real estate than 65 inches can offer? For $110 more you get around 33% more screen, perfect for larger rooms. Plus, with Fire TV built-in, you can access all of your streaming services (plus a ton more you've never even heard of) so you won't be lacking in the entertainment department.
Cyber Monday Amazon Kindle deals
Cyber Monday Echo deals
Get two incredible ways to listen to your music or podcasts with this bundle. The Echo Dot comes complete with built-in temperature and motion sensors to streamline your routines. You can even link up a few to cover your whole home.
The buds feature a semi-in-ear design, letting you immerse yourself in music, podcasts or audiobooks without losing touch with the real world. Plus, with the charging case, they offer up to 20 hours of playback.
If the Echo Dot feels like overkill, the Echo Pop is the more-subtle solution you've been waiting for. This pint-sized powerhouse still delivers great sound and smart features without taking over your space. Plus, it's 55% off, bringing it down to its lowest price yet. Compact, functional and affordable — it's a win for anyone looking to upgrade without the extra bulk.
Amazon's compact smart assistant is back on sale, and this time it's 54% off — its lowest price ever. This is one of the most powerful Echo Dots out there, complete with built-in temperature and motion sensors to streamline your routines. You can even link up a few to cover your whole home. And if you're big on privacy, no worries — just hit the mic's off switch when you want to make sure Alexa stays quiet.
The Echo Spot is practically designed for your nightstand, featuring a large, easy-to-read font that displays time, weather and temperature. Plus, it has a built-in speaker, allowing you to stream your favorite tunes from Amazon Music, Spotify and other services, as well as listen to podcasts or check your reminders.
Don’t let its looks fool you — the Echo isn't just another smart speaker. It combines impressive audio with a built-in smart home hub, making it easy to control your devices, plus it sounds great even when Alexa reminds you to grab the groceries.
Sick of waking up, grabbing your phone and immediately doom-scrolling Instagram or your news feed? Throw your phone on a charger away from your bed and use this Echo Show as an alarm clock instead. It'll show you the weather, play your music and podcasts, even stream your favorite shows on Prime. And with the built-in camera, you can video chat your family and friends with ease. Want some privacy? There's an easy-to-use toggle on top to open and close the shutter.
A larger, 8-inch version of the Echo Show 5 listed above, this one's great if you want a bigger screen for streaming your favorite shows, following recipes while you cook or catching up with family on video calls. It's the perfect middle ground — big enough to be super useful but still compact enough that it doesn't feel like it's taking up all of your counter space.
Give your ride a tech upgrade with the Echo Auto, now at its lowest price ever. With Alexa onboard, you can send texts, make calls and control your music, podcasts and audiobooks — all hands-free. With its five built-in microphones, Alexa will hear you loud and clear, even over road noise.
Featuring a semi-in-ear design, these earbuds let you immerse yourself in music, podcasts or audiobooks without losing touch with the real world. Plus, with the charging case, they offer up to 20 hours of playback — all for under $25, the lowest price ever.
So you have all of the smart devices, how do you control them? The Alexa app on your phone is one choice. This Echo Hub is another. Mount it to your wall and anyone in the family can control the smart devices around the house, no searching for your phone necessary.
