Cyber Monday is over but these Amazon TV and Echo deals are still live — for now

'Tis the season to cut the cord, and there's still time upgrade your entertainment setup for record-low prices.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals are here to fill that gadget-sized hole in your heart — without putting a dent in your wallet. (Amazon)

I get it — procrastination happens to the best of us. But when it comes to snagging Cyber Monday deals, waiting too long has a cost. Many of Amazon’s biggest discounts have already disappeared, with most devices, routers and other tech back at full price. That said, a few standout deals on Echo devices and smart TVs are still hanging on — so if you’re looking to save, now’s the time to act.



What’s left? Deals like the Echo Dot and smart TVs starting at $100 are still live. It’s slim pickings compared to the weekend’s lineup, but these prices are still worth your attention.



We’re keeping tabs on what’s available, but don’t wait too long — these last-minute deals could vanish before you know it. Check out what’s left and finish up your holiday shopping while the savings last!

Cyber Monday Fire TV deals

Amazon Amazon 65-Inch QLED 4K Fire TV $600 $800 Save $200 Thanks to this set's quantum dot display, HDR content practically leaps (get it — quantum leap?) off the screen. Whether you're watching a late-night movie or catching a game in a bright living room, the QLED screen delivers razor-sharp contrast in any lighting. PS: When you're not using it, Ambient Experience tech turns your TV into a display for artwork or personal photos. $600 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon 32-Inch Fire HD TV $100 $140 Save $40 | Lowest price ever With an all-time low price, this is one heck of a deal on a great-looking TV. It has a lot of cool features, like the ability to pause content on one screen and pick it up without missing a beat on another. Not sure what to watch next? Alexa Voice Remote is onboard to help with that. Save $40 | Lowest price ever $100 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 40-Inch 2-Series Smart TV $150 $250 Save $100 | Lowest price ever Don't you think it's time you smartened up ... your entertainment setup? While Alexa makes searching and controlling your other devices a no-brainer, this set's 1080p resolution, HDR 10 and Dolby Digital Audio bring the state-of-the-art audio and video you so richly deserve. And oh yeah: Fire TV offers access to over a million titles, including free options like Tubi and Pluto TV. Simply put, this set's packed with features and capabilities you'd expect at a much higher price. Save $100 | Lowest price ever $150 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon 55-Inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV $340 $520 Save $180 This 55-inch TV not only delivers stunning 4K visuals and Alexa Voice Remote convenience, but it features four HDMI ports, allowing you to connect all your other devices — like gaming consoles, Blu-ray players and soundbars — effortlessly. With access to top streaming services, it's easy to find content and get personalized recommendations right on the built-in Fire TV interface. $340 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon 65-Inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV $590 $760 Save $170 As big-screen upgrades go, this Amazon Fire TV hits the sweet spot between premium features and wallet-friendly price. For under $600, you're getting a massive 65-inch 4K display with Dolby Vision and HDR 10, meaning those binge sessions or movie nights will look crystal clear and vibrant. Throw Alexa into the mix, and it's essentially a smart-home hub masquerading as a TV. $590 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon 75-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV $700 $1,050 Save $350 with Prime Need more screen real estate than 65 inches can offer? For $110 more you get around 33% more screen, perfect for larger rooms. Plus, with Fire TV built-in, you can access all of your streaming services (plus a ton more you've never even heard of) so you won't be lacking in the entertainment department. Save $350 with Prime $700 at Amazon

Cyber Monday Amazon Kindle deals

Cyber Monday Echo deals

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation) with Echo Buds $48 $100 Save $52 with Prime Get two incredible ways to listen to your music or podcasts with this bundle. The Echo Dot comes complete with built-in temperature and motion sensors to streamline your routines. You can even link up a few to cover your whole home. The buds feature a semi-in-ear design, letting you immerse yourself in music, podcasts or audiobooks without losing touch with the real world. Plus, with the charging case, they offer up to 20 hours of playback. Save $52 with Prime $48 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 | Lowest price ever If the Echo Dot feels like overkill, the Echo Pop is the more-subtle solution you've been waiting for. This pint-sized powerhouse still delivers great sound and smart features without taking over your space. Plus, it's 55% off, bringing it down to its lowest price yet. Compact, functional and affordable — it's a win for anyone looking to upgrade without the extra bulk. Save $22 | Lowest price ever $18 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation, 2022 release) $23 $50 Save $27 | Lowest price ever Amazon's compact smart assistant is back on sale, and this time it's 54% off — its lowest price ever. This is one of the most powerful Echo Dots out there, complete with built-in temperature and motion sensors to streamline your routines. You can even link up a few to cover your whole home. And if you're big on privacy, no worries — just hit the mic's off switch when you want to make sure Alexa stays quiet. Save $27 | Lowest price ever $23 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo (4th Generation) $55 $100 Save $45 Don’t let its looks fool you — the Echo isn't just another smart speaker. It combines impressive audio with a built-in smart home hub, making it easy to control your devices, plus it sounds great even when Alexa reminds you to grab the groceries. $55 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 $45 $90 Save $45 Sick of waking up, grabbing your phone and immediately doom-scrolling Instagram or your news feed? Throw your phone on a charger away from your bed and use this Echo Show as an alarm clock instead. It'll show you the weather, play your music and podcasts, even stream your favorite shows on Prime. And with the built-in camera, you can video chat your family and friends with ease. Want some privacy? There's an easy-to-use toggle on top to open and close the shutter. $45 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 $85 $150 Save $65 A larger, 8-inch version of the Echo Show 5 listed above, this one's great if you want a bigger screen for streaming your favorite shows, following recipes while you cook or catching up with family on video calls. It's the perfect middle ground — big enough to be super useful but still compact enough that it doesn't feel like it's taking up all of your counter space. $85 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Hub $125 $180 Save $55 So you have all of the smart devices, how do you control them? The Alexa app on your phone is one choice. This Echo Hub is another. Mount it to your wall and anyone in the family can control the smart devices around the house, no searching for your phone necessary. $125 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)