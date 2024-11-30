Cyber Monday travel deals have touched down: Get almost 60% off on luggage, accessories and more

Ready for takeoff? So are these Cyber Monday travel deals from Amazon, including over 40% off a Samsonite two-piece set and a portable luggage scale for just $6.

I'm always looking for the best deals on travel gear, so this Cyber Monday feels like the Olympics of shopping for me. As a travel-obsessed writer, I've been using price trackers to find the best deals and I can honestly say that Amazon's been hitting the ball out of the park with the savings. And, while products in other shopping categories like clothing, cookware and electronics are also seeing some major markdowns, the Cyber Monday travel deals are really where it's at, and they're just waiting to roll on into your cart.



Not sure where to start? Don't worry — I did all the hard work and rounded up some of our favorite deals on everything from a luggage scale to a flight-attendant-approved carry-on. Prices start at just $6, so you don't have to break the bank to snag something you need.



Whether you've been looking for the perfect travel blanket pillow for those chilly plane cabins, need a slim but robust power bank that has enough juice to charge your phone up to five times or have been waiting for a luggage set to go on sale (this Samsonite pick is almost 60% off), you'll find what you need in this list of the best Cyber Monday travel deals on Amazon.





The best Cyber Monday travel deals

Amazon Fyy Travel Cable Organizer Pouch $8 $13 Save $5 Travel is rarely as simple as grabbing a bag and heading out the door. Nowadays, you likely need to pack your laptop, tablet, earbuds and phone — and don't forget the chargers. This case keeps all of the cables neatly organized with layers and a variety of compartments to make sure nothing gets tangled. It's currently the lowest it's ever been. "This is perfect for all the cords and gadgets for a flight," one five-star reviewer wrote. "It's about the size of my hand, and even comes with a wristband. This is very lightweight, but really nice quality." $8 at Amazon

Amazon Travelambo Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet $8 $13 Save $5 It's not often that you find a genuine leather wallet at such a great price — and right now it's almost 40% off for Cyber Monday. There's space for cash and cards aplenty, and it's available in over 30 colors. One of over 40,000 five-star reviewers said this is just what they needed for their long trip. "We just spent three weeks backpacking through Europe, and this was very useful," the shopper wrote. "I needed a small, thin wallet to hold my bills and main cards in the money belt. ... This minimalist wallet did the job." $8 at Amazon

Amazon Yamiu Waterproof Travel Shoe Bags, Set of 4 $9 $22 Save $13 | Lowest price ever If you don't need a full packing cube set and you're just looking for something to separate your shoes from the rest of your gear, these affordable nylon shoe bags are just what you need. They're spacious enough to fit high heels and high-top sneakers, and at over 55% off, you can't go wrong. This is the lowest we've seen these — ever! "I took my workout shoes, hiking boots and everyday casual shoes when traveling [to] Asia for several months last year and these were perfect to keep shoes clean, and also from rubbing up against your clean clothes in a suitcase," one five-star reviewer wrote. Save $13 | Lowest price ever $9 at Amazon

Amazon Perilogics Universal In-Flight Phone Holder Mount $10 $14 Save $4 | Lowest price this year Having to endure a long flight with no in-flight entertainment is a bummer. (Of course, sometimes the entertainment that is available is also a bummer.) Here's your plan B: This phone holder lets you prop up your device to watch your favorite shows or movies, hands-free and at eye level. It easily attaches to your tray table or luggage handle, so it's a no-brainer, space-saving add-on. Its price fluctuates throughout the year, but this is the lowest we've seen it. "I'm a flight attendant and I commute by plane from Utah to New York and watch TV on my phone the whole time," one crew member wrote. "My hand was always hurting from holding my phone that whole time, and now I have this, and it's just the absolute perfect solution. Anyone who travels, especially by plane, should have one." Save $4 | Lowest price this year $10 at Amazon

Amazon Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder and Drink Carrier $10 $13 Save $3 Congrats — after standing in line for an unreasonable amount of time, you finally got your overpriced airport coffee. Feels like a win ... until you realize you've run out of hands to hold it. This problem-solving caddy attaches to your carry-on luggage handle and has slots for two cups — so naturally, the flight attendants of the world use it religiously. "I'm a flight attendant and I love this!" one wrote on Amazon. "I love the Velcro 'quick detachment.' It's the best! I had one before without the Velcro opening that just stretched over the handle and it was a pain. This one is great." $10 at Amazon

Amazon Melsbrinna Passport Holder Wallet $11 $14 Save $3 | Lowest price ever Traveling is always smoother sailing when all of my documents and credit cards are easily accessible. This faux leather passport case also functions as a wallet, fitting your passport, credit cards, some cash, driver's license, boarding pass and even your SIM card all in one pouch. It's also waterproof and features an RFID-blocking shield to keep your data safe. We are, of course, fans of all these great features, but we also love the 45 gorgeous colors — and thanks to this Cyber Monday-exclusive discount, the price is the lowest it's ever been. "It's always a hassle in the airport keeping track of everything, but this helps keep it all in one place. I even had vaccination papers I needed that fit well inside," one shopper wrote. Save $3 | Lowest price ever $11 at Amazon

Amazon Bagail 8-Piece Packing Cube Set $14 $25 Save $11 Travel experts and frequent fliers say packing cubes are one of the easiest ways to stay organized. If you tend to overpack or always seem to forget something, they can keep everything tidy and easy to find. In addition to an array of bags in various sizes, this eight-piece set includes a toiletry bag, a shoe bag and a sock bag. It's currently the lowest it's ever been. "I'm getting ready for flight attendant training and wanted to buy these to help me organize the many things I need to bring," wrote one reviewer. "What surprised me is that both pairs of high heels fit in the shoe bag." $14 at Amazon

Amazon Bagsmart Large Travel Tote Bag $26 $33 Save $7 Looking for a no-frills lightweight tote that's just the right size for your personal item? This quilted option fits the bill and has space for all the essentials. It has one roomy main compartment, three interior pockets and a sleeve that fits up to a 15.6-inch laptop. The price has fluctuated over the past four months. "It worked great for under-seat storage on the airplane and in the trunk of the car," one five-star reviewer wrote. "I'd like to get a second one in a different size now." $26 at Amazon

Amazon U.S. Traveler Rio Lightweight Luggage, 2-Piece Set $42 $50 Save $8 If you've been meaning to upgrade your current luggage, this No. 1 bestselling two-piece set is screaming your name — and this is the lowest price we've seen this carry-on bundle since February. You'll get a 20-inch suitcase that's just the right size for those cramped overhead storage compartments, plus a personal item bag that slides over the carry-on's handle with a trolley sleeve. Each piece has external zippered compartments to store your wallet, passport or any other essentials while you're running to your gate. "I'm a flight attendant and I absolutely love this luggage set," one travel pro wrote. "Sure, there are other brands to recommend, but this was a pleasant surprise. I am shocked at how durable and dependable this set is." $42 at Amazon

Amazon Napfun Neck Pillow $16 $22 Save $6 If you've ever tried to settle in for an in-flight snooze, you know it's a challenge. Travelers say this 100% memory foam neck pillow is the closest they've gotten to sleeping on a real pillow while they're on a plane. It even comes with a drawstring carrying bag. "I've gone through several kinds of neck pillows and this is my favorite," one flight crew member wrote. "I have a bad neck (arthritis and a reversed C-spine). I had to sleep with it once in a hotel because their pillows were dreadful and found it more comfortable! As a flight attendant, I recommend!" $16 at Amazon

Amazon Hicober 3-in-1 Charging Station $20 $30 Save $10 | Lowest price ever Keeping your devices fully juiced up when you're away from home is a must, and this multi-device wireless charger makes you feel like you haven't left your nightstand. It charges your phone, AirPods and Apple Watch all at once and folds up super small and flat when you're all done. Right now, this is the most affordable it's ever been. "I am a flight attendant and this is awesome," one professional crew member wrote. "I can charge all my items at one time without bringing several chargers. [It] fast charges as well!" Save $10 | Lowest price ever $20 at Amazon

Amazon Epicka Worldwide Travel Adapter $20 $25 Save $5 Unless you plan to fully unplug for your overseas trip (this also includes your flat iron), you're going to need an outlet adapter. This one's super compact and easily converts those Euro plugs to allow you to use and charge your devices. It covers more than 150 countries and regions including the U.S., Australia and Europe. It even has five USB ports (four USB-A and one USB-C) to keep your gadgets and gizmos juiced up, giving you more bang for your buck. "As a flight attendant, this is one of my travel must-haves," one reviewer wrote. "Having one adapter work virtually worldwide is so convenient as is being able to charge all your devices in one place." $20 at Amazon

Amazon Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker $14 $25 Save $11 This Tile tracker is a shopper favorite with almost 17,000 five-star reviews. It's similar to the Apple AirTag, and while it isn't at the lowest price we've seen this year, $14 is still a solid deal. "This year, I traveled to Spain and [my luggage] was lost again," one reviewer wrote. "But because I had this device in my luggage, I could actually see where it was and also how [my] luggage was moving." $14 at Amazon

Amazon Physix Gear Compression Socks $14 $20 Save $6 If your feet swell when you fly, you're not alone — it's caused by cabin pressure, and investing in some good compression socks is an easy fix. They help increase blood circulation, especially if you're on a lengthy flight and will be sitting for hours on end. These popular compression socks have over 60,000 five-star reviews, and shoppers say they're great for bigger calves too. "Best compression socks I have ever bought," one happy traveler said. "These are great quality and easy to put on but do not 'strangle' my calves. The compression is consistent after using and washing for months — they do not lose their elasticity." $14 at Amazon

Amazon Travelpro Maxlite Air Hardside Expandable Carry-On $105 $170 Save $65 Speaking of what flight attendants prefer, this hard-sided Travelpro carry-on is what one crew member swears by when she's not on the clock. It's even been tested to fit in the overhead bins on most major domestic airlines (and passed with flying colors). "This suitcase is excellent. I am flight crew and use the soft side for work, but prefer this design for leisure," the travel professional wrote. "It was packed to the rim, super light and sturdy." $105 at Amazon

Amazon Pavilia 2-in-1 Travel Blanket Pillow $20 $25 Save $5 with Prime If you're always chilly, this one's for you. Don't spend extra on an airplane blanket that may or may not be clean. This travel must-have, which also doubles as a pillow, is super soft (and cute) and keeps you warm without taking up too much space so that you won't bother your row-mates. It even folds up and stows into the included carrying bag that you can clip onto your luggage handle. "I am a flight attendant and I got this pillow [blanket] as a gift and it's the best!" one professional traveler wrote. "The material is very durable. It's so soft and fluffy when I wash and dry it, yet I can still fold it into a small pillow." Save $5 with Prime $20 at Amazon

Amazon Bagsmart Hanging Toiletry Bag, Medium $14 $23 Save $9 This hanging toiletry bag strikes just the right balance between roomy and compact, and it has loads of convenient features that seasoned travelers love. In addition to the six built-in pockets and multiple slots, it comes with a detachable, transparent cosmetic bag that's TSA-approved, making a trip through security speedier. Several flight crew members praise this well-designed bag for simplifying traveling with toiletries. "As a flight attendant, this bag has saved me so much time and packing," one travel pro wrote. "No need to have several different bags to pack your toiletries because this bag has so many compartments." $14 at Amazon

Amazon Strapsicle Hand Strap for Kindle, 2-Pack $13 $21 Save $8 If you can't travel without your Kindle, you know the hand fatigue is real when you're holding it for hours while on a flight. These straps take the strain off of your palms and keep the device from slipping out of your hands — a win-win! Each pack comes with two straps, so you can double up or use just one — whatever you find comfortable. Choose from 13 colors ranging from black to candy pink. "You get two straps in a pack, so you can put both straps on to 'criss-cross' or just use one strap for your primary hand — the versatility is great!" a five-star reviewer added. "The straps hold well and don't even slide off when I'm taking my Kindle in and out of my bag." $13 at Amazon

Amazon BioLite Charge 80 Portable Power Bank $60 $80 Save $20 | Lowest price this year There's nothing worse than running out of juice while you're nowhere near an outlet. This power bank, though small, packs a punch. It weighs about a pound and charges up to three devices at once with two USB-A outputs and one USB-C. In fact, it has enough juice to revive a phone up to five times! Did we mention this is the lowest the price has been all year? "Took this on a three-week travel abroad," one five-star reviewer wrote. "Came in handy for keeping my wife and I's phones charged in areas where outlets were not available." Save $20 | Lowest price this year $60 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Basics Portable Digital Luggage Scale $6 $10 Save $4 | Lowest price this year As a chronic overpacker, I had to find a way to ensure that my luggage wasn't overweight before leaving for the airport. From additional baggage fees to the embarrassment of having to rearrange my stuff right there in the concourse, I was determined to nip this threat in the bud. A luggage scale has been my saving grace, and this one is the lowest price it's been all year! It gives you an exact weight in seconds. All you have to do is attach the hook to your luggage handle and pull up. You'll see a reading on the screen almost instantly. "I have a tendency to overpack, [I] live an hour away from our airport and I am always worried that my bags are going to be over the weight limit, so I have been looking for a scale for a while now," a fan said. "This one is basic, easy to use, compact and pretty accurate." Save $4 | Lowest price this year $6 at Amazon

Amazon Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 2-Piece Set $175 $410 Save $235 Looking for a two-piece set that will give you so much bang for your buck? This shopper-favorite Samsonite pair is the most affordable it's ever been thanks to being almost 60% off for Cyber Monday. You'll get a carry-on and a medium-sized checked piece (both scratch-resistant), plus the brand's famous 10-year limited warranty. "I purchased this luggage [set] to replace my older soft luggage which was ripping and did not have these type of wheels," one impressed reviewer wrote. "It was so much easier to walk in the airport and the plane with the smaller one. I'm happy!" $175 at Amazon

Amazon Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage, 2-Piece Set $205 $350 Save $145 | Lowest price this year Here's one more two-piece set that Amazon shoppers can't stop gushing about — and we see why. It comes with a carry-on and a medium checked piece and, most of all, reviewers rave that it's extremely lightweight and easy to lift. Both pieces also have this sleek ribbed design that looks almost futuristic and super luxe. Right now, this set's the most affordable it's been all year. "The luggage is a beautiful blue color that is true to the color on the website," one five-star reviewer wrote. "It is super lightweight and maneuvers around easily in every direction. The carry-on holds way more than it looks like it would." Save $145 | Lowest price this year $205 at Amazon

