Cyclists raise £60,000 riding around Brittany

A group of Guernsey cyclists have raised more than £60,000 after they completed an eight-day ride around Brittany, a charity has announced.

In June, 53 riders cycled a combined total of more than 40,200km (25,000 miles) from St Malo through Vitre, Nantes, Saint Nazaire and Rennes before heading back to St Malo.

Charity, Only Fools and Donkeys said the ride had raised £61,677.

Sharon Parr, the charity's chair, said: "It's an amazing amount of money which we can make a real difference with."

She added that the total reached had "exceeded" all expectations.

The charity said the total had meant it had raised more than £250,000 since it was founded in 2010.

It uses the money for projects which support children, young people and adults with learning difficulties and physical disabilities.

Follow BBC Guernsey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links