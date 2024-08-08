Daniel Craig looks worlds away from James Bond role in new photo

Actor Daniel Craig looked worlds away from his sharply-dressed James Bond character this week as he jetted off to Paris for the Olympic Games.



Whilst the star, 56, is best known for looking ultra-suave and freshly shaven – a look he became synonymous with whilst starring as 007 agent James Bond – Daniel was photographed sporting flowing locks and stubble.

The actor experimented with a longer look (Mike Marsland)

Posing inside the OMEGA House, global ambassador Daniel adopted a relaxed stance as he gazed at the camera with one hand on his knee. For the glossy photoshoot, the father-of-two rocked a smart powder blue shirt with rolled up sleeves and a pair of blue jeans complete with turned-up cuffs.

He completed his look with some sandy-hued desert boots and a gleaming timepiece from OMEGA in slate.

Daniel fully embraced the suave spy aesthetic at the No Time To Die premiere in 2021 (Getty Images)

During his Parisian visit, Daniel also carved out time to attend the Games, cheering on competitors at showjumping and skateboarding events.

You may also like

The Skyfall actor's new look first sparked a reaction back in July when he starred in a fashion campaign for luxury Spanish label, Loewe. Eschewing his staple tuxedos and velvet jackets, Daniel fully embraced the hip grandpa aesthetic in technicolour Fair Isle knits, chunky plimsolls, sequined trousers and yellow-tinted glasses.

He wore his sandy locks smoothed down into a side part and pulled off a series of playful poses for photographer David Sims.

The star's new look coincides with his upcoming appearance in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery which sees the actor reprise his role as eccentric investigator, Benoit Blanc. While the Netflix film is slated for release in 2025, its director and writer Rian Johnson delighted fans back in June when he shared a sneak peek of Daniel behind-the-scenes.

Taking to Twitter, Rian shared a striking black-and-white image which showed the star looking dapper in a three-piece suit whilst holding a hat. Unlike the previous two films, he rocked long hair and stubble – a move that suggests Daniel's hair transformation is a brief interlude from his typically short style.

Daniel previously rocked longer hair in 2005 (Getty Images)

He is set to star alongside a cluster of famous faces including Andrew Scott, Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Kerry Washington and Glenn Close.

Daniel's family life

When he's not busy filming, the star prioritises family time with his wife Rachel Weisz and their daughter who was born in 2018. Daniel is also a proud father to Ella, 32, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Fiona Loudon. Meanwhile, Rachel is a mother to Henry, 18, with her ex-partner, Darren Aronofksy.

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig tied the knot in 2011 (Getty Images)

After welcoming her second child, The Favourite star told The Mirror: "The preciousness of a new life and family means so much more now I'm more mature and older. My son was a miracle, and it was an incredible experience. But doing it again now I'm older is very deep and very precious. I am very lucky."