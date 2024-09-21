Dark circles? This eye cream is the 'holy grail' — and it's nearly 40% off

If you're shopping around for a new eye cream, chances are you want to find one that takes care of multiple concerns at once — like dark circles, puffiness and lines. Tell these and other signs of aging to take a hike by trying RoC's Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream, a top-selling wonder that helps to diminish all those things you don't like in the mirror, to restore what you do. And it's on sale for $19 (down from $30) at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal?💰

At $19 for one of the best under-eye creams, it costs far less than going to a dermatologist or paying for a microneedling pen and cartridges to endure a rather painful skin care ordeal.

Why do I need this? 🤔

This eye cream delivers results. It contains anti-aging ingredients like antioxidants and chelating agents, which prevent retinol degradation, according to RoC. Most importantly, the ingredients list includes — you guessed it! — retinol, skin care's hero for reducing the appearance of lines and wrinkles and generally turning back the clock, dermatologically speaking.

As with any skin-care product on the market, consistency is key. Apply a few dabs to your under-eye area after washing your face; massage the cream into your skin. With everyday use, you'll soon be saying goodbye to lines and dark circles. In a study conducted by RoC, participants reported brighter and less puffy eyes in four weeks and a reduction of fine lines by 50% in 12 weeks.

Dark circles, puffiness and under-eye lines are no match for this potent eye cream. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 19,000 Amazon shoppers have also been singing this eye cream's praises with five-star reviews.

Pros 👍

This reviewer said: "After trying many products for undereye circles, I finally found one that works. People have complimented me on looking younger. This is the only change I have made."

"I've been using this product for about a week now. It is amazing!" raved another fan. "I can definitely see a difference in my undereye puffiness and dark circles. I use it twice a day, morning and night. It is the best product I have ever used that actually works. Plus, the price is not as outrageous as some of those expensive name-brand products. I'll never waste my money on those expensive products again."

"Holy grail of eye cream," proclaimed this devotee. "I bought this to remove fine lines and try to correct some stubborn milia around my eyes. It really works."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers said there was little to no noticeable difference after using the eye cream. "The results have been more moderate than I had hoped for," reported this customer. "While there has been some improvement, it hasn't been as dramatic as I anticipated based on the product claims. It's possible that my expectations were too high, but I was hoping for a more noticeable difference in the appearance of fine lines."

And this final reviewer found a different use: "It didn't do anything to reduce puffy eyes, a washcloth cooled in the fridge actually worked better. However, I didn't waste the RoC. It's a good emollient cream for hands."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

