Dating Apps Are A Dystopian Nightmare And These 34 Tweets Are Proof

Dating apps are in their flop era: Straight women are going “boy sober” ― in other words, swearing off dating entirely ― in large part because of their disappointing experiences on the apps. A whopping 79% of Gen Z say they’re already burnt out with swiping, and speed dating ― once viewed as a light humiliation ritual ― is popular again.

Need more proof that people are over Hinge, Tinder and the like? Below, we’ve gathered 34 funny tweets that show just how abysmal the dating app experience is.

Nobody does the “I’m weirdly attracted to” prompt correctly on Hinge and it bothers me. Oh, you’re attracted to blondes, Tyler? WHAT A WEIRDO. COME LOOK AT THIS WEIRDO OVER HERE WHO’S ATTRACTED TO BLONDES. — autumnal ari 🍁 (@AriWRees) July 17, 2023

Nobody does the “I’m weirdly attracted to” prompt correctly on Hinge and it bothers me. Oh, you’re attracted to blondes, Tyler? WHAT A WEIRDO. COME LOOK AT THIS WEIRDO OVER HERE WHO’S ATTRACTED TO BLONDES. — autumnal ari 🍁 (@AriWRees) — autumnal ari 🍁 (@AriWRees) July 17, 2023 ">

Why are 24 yr olds on dating apps? literally go to the park & give direct eye contact. These apps are for ppl in their 30s who are dead inside with commitment issues, damn. — Sydnee Washington (@Justsydnyc) June 25, 2020

Why are 24 yr olds on dating apps? literally go to the park & give direct eye contact. These apps are for ppl in their 30s who are dead inside with commitment issues, damn. — Sydnee Washington (@Justsydnyc) — Sydnee Washington (@Justsydnyc) June 25, 2020 ">

Being 5’7” on dating apps is like trying to eat soup with a fork — Kevin Westgirth (@kevinwestgirth) October 7, 2024

Being 5’7” on dating apps is like trying to eat soup with a fork — Kevin Westgirth (@kevinwestgirth) — Kevin Westgirth (@kevinwestgirth) October 7, 2024 ">

the women on hinge are referring to me as an "inspired choice" — ryder (@ryderpokez) October 6, 2024

the women on hinge are referring to me as an "inspired choice" — ryder (@ryderpokez) — ryder (@ryderpokez) October 6, 2024 ">

just came across a profile on Hinge that had their wedding photo in it!??

WHAT 😭😭 — vaishnavi (@vaishnavink_) October 5, 2024

just came across a profile on Hinge that had their wedding photo in it!??

WHAT 😭😭 — vaishnavi (@vaishnavink_) — vaishnavi (@vaishnavink_) October 5, 2024 ">

I’m obsessed with the type of person who sets their interests on dating apps to things like “therapy” and “mindfulness” and “deep chats.” like oh cool. personally I have hobbies but I’m happy for you I guess — Gabrielle Drolet (@gabrielledrolet) March 7, 2024

I’m obsessed with the type of person who sets their interests on dating apps to things like “therapy” and “mindfulness” and “deep chats.” like oh cool. personally I have hobbies but I’m happy for you I guess — Gabrielle Drolet (@gabrielledrolet) — Gabrielle Drolet (@gabrielledrolet) March 7, 2024 ">

dating apps are getting out of hand pic.twitter.com/dfKYRb7Gjy — Chris (@citehchris) September 21, 2024

currently only matching with moderates and apoliticals on hinge so i can ask them about their voter registration status — channing (@quarantinetime) October 4, 2024

currently only matching with moderates and apoliticals on hinge so i can ask them about their voter registration status — channing (@quarantinetime) — channing (@quarantinetime) October 4, 2024 ">

“I don’t want to use my real name on dating apps, what’s a nice nondescript alias I could use instead” pic.twitter.com/qvXgLbXaBF — Sam Rudykoff (@SamRudykoff) May 28, 2023

“I don’t want to use my real name on dating apps, what’s a nice nondescript alias I could use instead” pic.twitter.com/qvXgLbXaBF — Sam Rudykoff (@SamRudykoff) — Sam Rudykoff (@SamRudykoff) May 28, 2023 ">

Why are you, a medical doctor, putting a picture of you cutting someone open on HINGE 😳 — Drew (@drewrhyde) September 23, 2024

Why are you, a medical doctor, putting a picture of you cutting someone open on HINGE 😳 — Drew (@drewrhyde) — Drew (@drewrhyde) September 23, 2024 ">

incredible things happening on hinge pic.twitter.com/IFRxQea2wd — domo (@domojnr) October 5, 2024

no more dating apps just gonna go to trader joe’s a lot and hope for the best — scott rising (@rising) April 16, 2022

no more dating apps just gonna go to trader joe’s a lot and hope for the best — scott rising (@rising) — scott rising (@rising) April 16, 2022 ">

dating apps should let you see other people’s age ranges. i want to know which 30 year old dudes are on the hunt for 22 year olds — trash jones (@jzux) May 23, 2023

dating apps should let you see other people’s age ranges. i want to know which 30 year old dudes are on the hunt for 22 year olds — trash jones (@jzux) — trash jones (@jzux) May 23, 2023 ">

when guys on dating apps ask me who my favourite philosopher is i make up a random german sounding name. half of the time they “oh yeah i’ve read some of his stuff” — eilidh (@beauvoirbaddie) June 1, 2022

when guys on dating apps ask me who my favourite philosopher is i make up a random german sounding name. half of the time they “oh yeah i’ve read some of his stuff” — eilidh (@beauvoirbaddie) — eilidh (@beauvoirbaddie) June 1, 2022 ">

the girl on hinge whose 3 prompts are “fooood”, “long drivessssss” and “sleeeeppp” will not save u btw — ritwik ♻️ (@ragnarsmountain) October 10, 2024

the girl on hinge whose 3 prompts are “fooood”, “long drivessssss” and “sleeeeppp” will not save u btw — ritwik ♻️ (@ragnarsmountain) — ritwik ♻️ (@ragnarsmountain) October 10, 2024 ">

A dating app categorized like Netflix



New Releases (newly single)

Trending Now (top hotties)

Originals (available exclusively)

Docs (doctors)

Action (DTF)

Horror (likely to ghost)

Family (DILFs)

Mystery (no pics, no bio)

Because You Liked Him (recommendations similar to Kyle) — Sara K. Runnels (@omgskr) March 19, 2021

Online dating apps are depressing. I should just put up a listing on Indeed or something — The Kino Corner (@thekinocorner) September 18, 2024

Old enough that I get the ‘you are statistically in the “fall for a catfish” bucket’ alert on Hinge. pic.twitter.com/Hze9ybHBVd — Aubrey Plaza is Wow Platinum (@NBABabySecret) October 3, 2024

Old enough that I get the ‘you are statistically in the “fall for a catfish” bucket’ alert on Hinge. pic.twitter.com/Hze9ybHBVd — Aubrey Plaza is Wow Platinum (@NBABabySecret) — Aubrey Plaza is Wow Platinum (@NBABabySecret) October 3, 2024 ">

love to like people on hinge who are way out of my league because either i strike gold or i make them question their own hotness level — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) September 23, 2024

love to like people on hinge who are way out of my league because either i strike gold or i make them question their own hotness level — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) September 23, 2024 ">

Men on Hinge be 35+ with a kid and have “figuring out my dating goals”. My guy, by this age, you should be figuring out your will goals. — J (@Zerotoninnnn) October 9, 2024

Men on Hinge be 35+ with a kid and have “figuring out my dating goals”. My guy, by this age, you should be figuring out your will goals. — J (@Zerotoninnnn) — J (@Zerotoninnnn) October 9, 2024 ">

Seeing some nonsense on the dating apps these days, solo poly? Excuse me miss you are SINGLE. — mcdiesel (@mcdiesel88) October 3, 2024

Seeing some nonsense on the dating apps these days, solo poly? Excuse me miss you are SINGLE. — mcdiesel (@mcdiesel88) — mcdiesel (@mcdiesel88) October 3, 2024 ">

A guy on Hinge asked me who my favourite Tudor was (as an opening question) and I said Anne Boleyn. And he unmatched me 😂. Was that....the wrong answer???? I can't stop laughing. — Rachel Thompson - ROUGH out now (@RVT9) August 2, 2023

telling girls on hinge “yeah i love reading” and this is the only literature in my home https://t.co/rOv7bShtvx — woke stifler (@Yelix) October 4, 2024

matched with a 6’6 dude on hinge can’t wait to probably have a horrible story to tell about him in 3 months — e (@wtvrem13) October 10, 2024

matched with a 6’6 dude on hinge can’t wait to probably have a horrible story to tell about him in 3 months — e (@wtvrem13) — e (@wtvrem13) October 10, 2024 ">

Queer dating apps are so funny because people will be like "I want a femme woman to top me" and like the reality is there just are not that many of that kind of person — merritt k (@merrittk) April 21, 2023

just sent a rose on hinge if you’re wondering how bad i’m down — Chris (@citehchris) January 10, 2023

Shoutout to the 19-year-old on Hinge who wrote “I bet I can make you feel 20 again" to me. Admire the confidence and love that he still picked an age older than him. — Ghost Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) August 25, 2024

No one on Hinge understands this prompt pic.twitter.com/UhMz5Z7rbg — femcel elaine benes (@probablyalissa) February 23, 2024

the dating apps aren’t doing it anymore. Time to look hot at REI — danielle weisberg for hire (@danielleweisber) September 2, 2024

Going through who liked me on Hinge pic.twitter.com/J6VIn39IP6 — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) February 22, 2024

Y’all thinking dating apps are bad—imagine tryna find love in the time of cholera — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) July 23, 2024

I’m deleting dating apps and going back to bed with my vibrator pic.twitter.com/jQ83oIlLfC — abby govindan (@abbygov) March 6, 2023

I’m deleting dating apps and going back to bed with my vibrator pic.twitter.com/jQ83oIlLfC — abby govindan (@abbygov) — abby govindan (@abbygov) March 6, 2023 ">

Related...