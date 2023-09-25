David's Tea advent calendars are back: Pre-order them in time for Christmas 2023

Advent calendars are now available for pre-order at David's Tea.

Although it may only be September, it's never too early to start planning ahead when it comes to this year's selection of advent calendars. They're a hot ticket item that often sell out quickly — and you know what they say about early birds.

If a run-of-the-mill chocolate or candy advent calendar isn't for you, there are plenty of adult advent calendars that could be worth checking out instead. Take David's Tea for example.

There are currently two popular tea-filled calendars already up for pre-order (both are expected to ship on Oct.8), including the retuning favourite 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar.

The details

Tea lovers, listen up: This David's Tea-exclusive advent calendar will have you ready for cozy winter days this holiday season. It features 24 flavours of the brand's iconic teas, with a wide variety of seasonal flavours and returning favourites to sample.

You'll find a mix of herbal, green, black and oolong teas to enjoy — and maybe even find a new favourite. Each day you'll open up two servings of tea, so you can sip them alone, or share a beverage with a loved one.

While this festive tea set makes a great gift idea for a loved one or a treat to yourself, for a more exotic palate, there's also the 24 Trips with Tea Advent Calendar.

The details

World travellers will be sure to appreciate the global flavours of this advent calendar, which takes your tastebuds on a tour around the world through 24 teas.

It includes unique blends inspired by the flavours of India, Nepal, England, Brazil, Japan and more. Like the 24 Days of Tea calendar, each day you'll find two servings of tea to share or enjoy by yourself.

Given that both of these tea advent calendars will likely sell out quickly, now is the perfect time to place your pre-order and make sure that you don't miss out on

