Can you find a deal at a Miami luxury hotel? See what’s offered on a visit to these 5

At one luxury hotel in downtown Miami, anyone can rent for the day a poolside cabana with an expansive view of Biscayne Bay.

At a resort in Aventura, local residents can get a 2-for-1 deal on a popular water park..

And at a high-end hotel in Miami Beach, you don’t need to fly in from out of town to enjoy the spa.

If you’re looking for a quick hotel getaway for a last-minute Labor Day staycation, you may be in luck. Several hotels have promotional offers, and many of those will run through October.

As summer comes to an end, South Florida hotels are trying to appeal to a non-traditional audience: those who live nearby.

Occupancy rates at Miami-Dade County hotels are higher this year, according to CoStar, a real estate analytics firm. But hotels face fierce competition.

September and October are typically slow months for South Florida hotels, and focusing on locals is good business.

Here is a selection of hotel promotions for last-minute travelers:

InterContinental Miami

100 Chopin Plaza, Miami

A cabana next to the pool at the InterContinental Hotel downtown with view of the water and its own private balcony area on Thursday, August 15, 2024 in Miami, Fla.

PROMOTIONS FOR GUESTS

▪ Tropical Tranquility Package: One night at hotel plus use of Cabana 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; cabana includes minibar stocked with soft drinks and a dedicated server; savings of $250, the cost of the daily cabana.

▪ Breakfast for Two: One night for two people; free breakfast for two in Ole restaurant; $80 to $100 savings.

▪ Special rates for Bachateando Dance Festival: Aug 28–Sept. 1; hotel hosting event.

▪ Special rates for Salsa Festival Weekend: Oct. 4-6; hotel hosting event.

▪ Serenity Escape: One night at hotel plus Signature Raindrop 50-minute massage: a full-body experience involving hot stones and aromatherapy; use of relaxation room, steam room and sauna included with a complimentary glass of champagne. Valid through Aug. 31.

Visitors at the InterContinental Hotel downtown take a selfie next to the cabana patio area facing the water on Thursday, August 15, 2024 in Miami, Fla.

The Bourbon Steak Miami restaurant by Michael Mina at the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort and Spa on Thursday, August 15, 2024 in Aventura, Fla.

Former school administrators Mary Pineiro (left) and Sharon Gonzalez (right) decide to relax on the first day of school in Miamid-Dade at the InterContinental Hotel spa downtown on Thursday, August 15, 2024 in Miami, Fla.

ACTIVITIES FOR PUBLIC

▪ New outdoor poolside cabanas: The hotel built cabanas last winter. They surround the pool and have sweeping views of Biscayne Bay. They come with lounge chairs and a table, so you can order food and drinks. You don’t need to be a hotel guest to rent them for the day.

▪ Salsa night: First Friday of every month.

▪ Spa Month: Runs until Aug. 31.

▪ Spa: Open to the public year-round.

▪ Spice Month: Runs through Sept. 30; three-course dinner served at a fixed price of $60 at Toro Toro, the hotel’s signature restaurant.

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura

The five-acre Tidal Cove waterpark is viewed from the Presidential Suite as visitors and hotel guests enjoy the waterslide, cabanas, pools, and lazy river on Thursday, August 15, 2024, in Aventura, Florida.

The five-acre Tidal Cove wate rpark is viewed from the Presidential Suite as visitors and hotel guests enjoy the waterslide on Thursday, August 15, 2024, in Aventura, Florida.

PROMOTIONS FOR GUESTS

▪ Unlimited Golf Special Package: With hotel stay, 20% off on two golf courses, unlimited number of games, unlimited use of practice facilities; nightly resort credit; free daily access to Tidal Cove Water Park; runs until Sept. 25. Note: Golf courses for members and resort guests.

▪ Spa Package: With hotel stay, two 80-minute massages; free champagne daily; free access to Spa’s Wellness Circuit including Aromatherapy Steam Room and Himalayan Salt Therapy Suite; access to fitness classes; runs until Sept. 30.

▪ Resort Credit: $100 per night on a stay of three nights or more.

▪ Twilight Offer at Tidal Cove: Tuesday through Thursday, Florida residents can visit the water park after 3 p.m. for $33.

▪ Tidal Cove Heroes: A 20% discount on water park entry or cabana rental every day for all active teachers, military and first responders with ID. First responders include police, firefighters, doctors, nurses and EMT.

▪ 2-for-1 Tuesdays: Aventura residents can purchase one ticket to Tidal Cove and obtain two entries.

The Bourbon Steak Miami restaurant by Michael Mina at the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort and Spa on Thursday, August 15, 2024 in Aventura, Fla.

ACTIVITIES FOR THE PUBLIC

▪ Spa and wellness collective: All treatments available to public; a way to get access to resort’s adults-only pool.

▪ Drinks and dinner: Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

The Carillon resort

PROMOTIONS FOR GUESTS

▪ Carillon Cares: 10% savings on luxury apartments; two touchless wellness treatments per person; access to more than 75 weekly fitness classes; with each reservation, the hotel donates 5% to Bring Change To Mind, an organization raising mental health awareness; two-night minimum; good for travel through Oct. 31.

▪ Summer of Wellness: 25% off of luxury apartment accommodations; includes AI-powered Brtye Balance smart bed; $100 resort credit; complimentary upgrade; 20% off replenish life or restore beauty products and services; three-night minimum; valid for travel through Nov. 30; access to more than 75 group fitness classes per week.

▪ Florida and Georgia residents special: 5% off one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments; valet parking; upgrade, subject to availability; minimum two-night stay.

▪ Rosé & Rejuvenate: 15% off luxury apartments with Bryte’s AI powered smart beds; a welcome bottle of Rosé wine in your apartment; $50 dining credit per stay; unlimited access to Thermal Hydrotherapy Circuit; access to Fitness Center; more than 75 group fitness classes per week; two-night minimum; good for stays through Oct. 31.

▪ The Tambourine Room Experience: Get a $600 dining credit at the Michelin-starred restaurant with Chef Tristan Brandt; French cuisine infused with Asian influences; exclusive priority reservations; access to spa and thermal hydrotherapy circuit; a stay in a one or two-bedroom luxury apartment; choice of two touchless wellness experiences.

ACTIVITIES FOR THE PUBLIC

▪ Amenities: With use of day spa service, get access to hotels pools, beach and hydrotherapy circuit.

▪ Dining: Michelin-starred restaurant The Tambourine Room.

▪ Wellness events: About one wellness event per quarter open to the public; next one is Sept. 26 for Yoga Month International.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

View of the Fontainebleau.

PROMOTIONS FOR GUESTS

▪ Summer Paradise: Good for trips through Sept. 30; save up to 25% plus up to a $100 resort credit for staying four nights or more.

▪ Bleau Summer: Daily $50 food and beverage credit; free overnight valet parking for one vehicle; minimum two-night stay required.

▪ Fall for Bleau: Save up to 25% plus up to a $100 resort credit when staying between two and four nights; for travel Oct. 1–Dec. 26.

▪ Florida and Georgia Resident Rate: A discounted rate for travel through Sept. 30; minimum two-night stay; 15% discount on retail, food and beverage.

ACTIVITIES FOR THE PUBLIC

▪ Signature restaurants: Prime 54, Mirabella and Hakkasan are participating in Miami Spice and have fixed menus for a discounted price through the end of September.

▪ Lapis Spa: Offers full menu of treatments.

▪ Daily circuit training: On hotel’s lawn each morning; open to public for a fee.

▪ BleauLive concert series: Ticketed events open to the public; will soon announce one for Labor Day weekend.

The Diplomat Beach Resort Hollywood

3555 S. Ocean Dr, Hollywood

The Diplomat Resort & Spa on the southern end of the Hollywood beach.

PROMOTIONS FOR GUESTS

▪ Labor Day cyber-sale: Up to 40% off on stays; semi-private beach and oceanfront pool; Intracoastal guest room views; full service spa; kids entertainment and games including a Kids Club; good through Sept. 6.

▪ Florida-Georgia resident: Up to 15% off best available rate; free parking.

ACTIVITIES FOR PUBLIC

▪ Spa and Salon: Access to all services.

▪ Poolside cabanas: One-day rental via ResortPass.