'I like when the deals are spread out': Why holiday shoppers are starting early this year

Tara Bruckner has already started her holiday shopping.

Bruckner, who usually likes to start her holiday shopping by October and finish by Thanksgiving, started even earlier this year, buying a few things for her two kids and her mom.

"During school shopping back in July, I 'took note' of some items... and ordered them online in August when they were on sale," Bruckner, who lives in Chilton, Wisconsin, told USA TODAY.

She is not alone.

More consumers are starting their holiday shopping early this year but are still on edge about rising costs and their budgets, a new study has found.

In a new study released this week, Gartner Inc. said 32% of consumers say they were going to do their holiday shopping between July and October. A Bankrate study earlier this month said 48% of shoppers were planning to begin their holiday shopping by Halloween.

But costs are on their mind.

Shoppers are already starting their holiday buying and have concerns about rising costs.

More than half of shoppers aren't planning to spend more this year

“The effects of high inflation and supply chain issues in the post-pandemic economy mean holiday shoppers are still on edge," Kassi Socha, director analyst in the Gartner Marketing Practice, said in a press release.

Of the consumers surveyed, 64% said they are planning to maintain their holiday spending this year and 21% are pulling back.

For those who plan to spend more, "it's due to the increased costs the increased costs of gifts as the main reason, not having incremental discretionary spending, Sochi told USA TODAY in an email.

Bruckner buys holiday gifts for more than 20 people, including family, extended family, co-workers and families in need. She spends about $3,000 a year on holiday gifts and plans to spend about the same this year.

She is concerned about prices being higher due to inflation and said there may be fewer presents this year.

Bruckner said by spreading out her holiday shopping and being done by Thanksgiving, she spreads out the hit to her wallet, too.

She shops a lot of small businesses for "heart-felt items" but also shops the major retailers. She used to shop at midnight on Black Friday and "that was fun and crazy."

But "it seems like deals get released earlier and earlier each year," she said. "I like when the deals are spread out for big-ticket items like electronics. It allows for my pocketbook to catch up when I shop early."

Customers are cost-conscious

The study also found that consumers are concerned that in-store prices are not competitive with online prices, with 20% of consumers planning to increase their online shopping behavior this year.

Sixty percent of consumers have at least one concern about shopping in-store this holiday season, the study found. Shoppers showed interest in returning to in-store shopping last year, but now report a variety of reasons for their concern, including higher prices (40%), inventory (28%), selection issues (18%) and security concerns (14%), the study said.

“When shopping, consumers are prioritizing price, promotion and free shipping in that order when determining what to buy," Socha told USA TODAY.

Retail sales are expected to see a moderate increase this year despite inflation, according to Deloitte's 2024 Holiday Forecast.

Holiday retail sales are likely to increase between 2.3% and 3.3% this year, the September study said. That compares to a 4.3% increase in retail sales last year.

Consumers are starting their holiday shopping already

Earlier this month, Bankrate reported in a survey that 48% of holiday shoppers said they were planning to begin their buying by Halloween.

Walmart on Wednesday announced its Holiday Deals days coming in October and said it was launching its holiday savings early since consumers are shopping earlier for the holidays.

It followed Amazon's announcement for its second Prime Days, called Prime Big Deal Days, which are also in October. The Walmart days coincide with – and are longer – than Amazon's days.

Retailers are responding to demand by consumers who have been starting their holiday shopping earlier, fueled by special retailer events like Amazon Prime Days, Target Circle Week, and Walmart's Holiday Deals, Ted Rossman, Bankrate senior industry analyst, told USA TODAY for a previous story on holiday shopping.

"About 1 in 8 early birds have already started, and about one in eight are planning to start sometime this month. October, in particular, has become the unofficial holiday kickoff," Rossman told USA TODAY earlier this month.

