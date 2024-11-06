Debenhams' Black Friday sale is unbeatable, with up to 85% off big-name brands
From Christmas gifts to winter coats, there are a ton of bargains to be had.
Debenhams is kicking off the Black Friday festivities early this year, having just unveiled its up to 70% off sale, plus you can get an additional 15% off on selected items. Over 10,000 products have been discounted, just in time for you to start your Christmas shopping and find some treats for yourself.
Debenhams Christmas Beauty Selection Box Edit£50£251Save £201
Mountain Warehouse Waterproof 3 In 1 Long Padded Jacket Coat£100£220Save £120
Living and Home Electric Heated Throw Blanket Flannel & Sherpa£41£144Save £103
GV2 Milan Swiss Quartz Diamonds Silver Dial IPYG and Stainless Steel Watch£202£2,995Save £2,793
Estée Lauder Blockbuster Gift Set£85£405Save £320
Skechers Slip-ins: Ultra Flex 3.0£71£89Save £18
Extra Large Heated Electric Winged Clothes Airer£42£100Save £58
Snuggledown Hotel Quality Soft & Cosy 13.5 Tog£32£77Save £45
Yankee Candle Signature WOW Gift Set£25£50Save £25
French Connection 5 Pack Cotton Boxers£28£50Save £22
Dune London 'Dorieo' Tote Bag£59£85Save £26
Sienna Long Oversized Sherpa Fleece Hoodie Blanket£17£30Save £13
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau De Parfum 100ml Gift Set£116£136Save £20
EverAu Australia Finch Ultra Mini Classic Boots£47£159Save £112
Clarins Eau Dynamisante Essentials£33£44Save £11
GABICCI 'Milo' Real Leather Washbag£24£45Save £21
JBL Wave Beam In-Ear Wireless Earbuds£39£79Save £40
Dorothy Perkins Sequin T-shirt£23£28Save £5
Regatta 'Fritha III' Insulated Parka Jacket£50£100Save £50
Where's That From 'Ice' Mid Calf Boot With Fur Trim£35£137Save £102
TOG24 'Raleigh' Thermal Jacket£99£170Save £71
Maine Premium Pure Cotton Half Zip Funnel Jumper£29£35Save £6
Timberland Pro 'Iconic' Leather Safety Boots£120£185Save £65
Barneys Originals Ribbed Asymmetric Biker Jacket£85£190Save £105
French Connection 3 Pack Cotton Polo Shirts£40£100Save £60
Where's That From 'Bode' Knee High Boots With Buckle Detail£53£207Save £154
Mountain Warehouse 'Seasons' Water Resistant Padded Everyday Jacket£40£80Save £40
Estée Lauder Nightly Renewal Skincare 4-Piece Gift Set£71£89Save £18
YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum 30ml£50£67Save £17
Pro Breeze 6L Low Energy Compact Dehumidifier£90£120Save £30
Vax Air Lift Steerable Pet Pro Vacuum Cleaner£100£129Save £29
Alivio 9L Dual Basket Digital Air Fryer with Timer Temperature & Touchscreen£70£150Save £80
There are gift sets, party dresses, footwear, winter coats, and beauty deals to snap up, from big-name brands such as Estée Lauder, Clarins, French Connection, YSL, and Mountain Warehouse.
We've got our eyes on this Clarins Eau Dynamisante Essentials set, featuring a full-size fragrance and three deluxe miniatures for £33, along with this French Connection 3 Pack Cotton Polo Shirts, that has an impressive price drop from £100 to just £40. Better yet, all orders over £15 qualify for free delivery, too.
To save you scrolling for hours through hundreds of pages, we've hand-picked the biggest savings and most impressive bargains that are worth a spot in your basket, whether you're shopping for yourself or loved ones.
🔥 Best Debenhams Black Friday Deals 🔥
Save on big-name brands like Murad, Iconic, Clarins and more with this great value beauty bundle from Debenhams, perfect for party season.
For commuting, dog walks and weekend plans, this waterproof coat will come in handy all through winter and spring.
Snuggle up when the temperatures drop with this heated blanket.
This watch has had a huge reduction, and one that won't be around long. It features a square shaped dial, diamond cut bezel gleams and a sapphire crystal face.
This huge gift set features the crème de la crème of skincare and make-up from Estée Lauder, housed in a beautiful red velvet vanity case.
If you spend £50 or more on Estée Lauder, you can get this for just £85. You can see all qualifying products here.
These slip-on trainers are designed for a 'touchless' fit that slips onto feet and keeps them cushioned all day long.
Make drying clothes easy with this heated airer, a cost-effective, simple (and satisfying) solution to laundry.
Snap up this super-warm and cosy premium hypoallergenic duvet, available in a range of bed sizes.
🎁 Best Christmas gift deals 🎁
Now half price, it comes with three wax melts, three mini filled votive candles and one medium signature jar, all scented with our favourite festive fragrances.
Update your stash of underwear with this five-pack of quality boxers from French Connection.
Gift the perfect black bag this Christmas. This classic tote style comes with three compartments for organised storage and a timeless shape that will go with everything.
It's rare to find a hooded blanket as affordable as this! Perfect for keeping warm in the winter, it comes in a range of colours.
Snap up two handy sizes of this floral fragrance by Viktor & Rolf, including a full-size bottle and handbag-ready mini, along with a matching body lotion and body cream.
Keep you toes cosy with these sheepskin lined boots. They come in five different colours; brown, black, grey, sand and light brown.
Clarins' beloved Eau Dynamisante is a popular fragrance and this gift set is a welcome bargain. Inside is a full-size 100ml bottle, a mini shower gel, body lotion and vibrant red wash bag.
A leather wash bag is a great present to give year-round, and this smart pick has a choice of two colours: brown and black, features a paisley lining, and a luxury, premium heavy grain leather with a smooth trim.
This affordable pair of earbuds comes in a choice of four trendy colours, with a 32 hour battery life and a secure, comfortable design.
👚 Best womenswear and menswear deals 👚
Get your glam on this Christmas with this stylish sequin top paired with your favourite jeans, faux leather trousers or mini skirt.
This stylish parka-style jacket is great for long winter walks. It features a longline design, complete with a hood and faux fur trim. Plus two handy zipped pockets.
A classic pair of black boots is a winter wardrobe staple that will keep your feet warm and dry when out and about. You can shop them in brown, too.
Tackle the British weather with this thermal jacket, designed with wind-resistant panels and a high performance thermal filling for maximum warmth and comfort. Available in a range of colours, shoppers say it's "like wearing a duvet".
This smart half zip is a great basic to have in your wardrobe. You can dress it up or down depending on the occasion, and snap it up in 15 different colours.
This signature boot from Timberland features an alloy safety toe, puncture-resistant plate, and anti-fatigue technology.
This jacket is a versatile piece for your everyday wardrobe and is made from a soft sheep nappa leather with an asymmetric zipline, ribbed detailing on the shoulders and silver hardware.
Update your wardrobe with this multi-pack, now more than half price off.
A pair of knee-high boots is a simple and comfortable way to elevate dresses and skirts, especially when there's such a great saving to be had.
Save 50% on this padded water-resistant jacket that's available in sizes XXS to 4XL.
💄 Best beauty and fragrance deals 💄
Snap up this quality skincare bundle from Estée Lauder that shoppers say is "great value" and makes their skin "glow".
This signature fragrance from YSL is rarely discounted, so now is the time to snap it up.
🏠 Best home and kitchen deals 🏠
With wet, cold weather oftens means higher chances of condensation and mould, which can cause unpleasant smells and stuffy air — this dehumidifier helps tackle that, while using low amounts of energy.
Rated highly by shoppers, this vacuum is designed with pet owners in mind, with a mini turbo tool that manages pet hair and dirt. It also features an allergy-friendly filter, capturing dust and pollen for cleaner air, and a handy bagless design that couldn't be easier to use.
This dual air fryer comes with a generous nine-litre capacity, two cooking drawers, eight adjustable preset cooking modes, and adjustable controls.