Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Debenhams' Black Friday sale is unbeatable, with up to 85% off big-name brands

From Christmas gifts to winter coats, there are a ton of bargains to be had.

Louise Whitbread
·Contributor
Updated
(Debenhams / Yahoo Life UK)
The best early deals available to shop from Debenhams for Black Friday. (Debenhams / Yahoo Life UK)

Debenhams is kicking off the Black Friday festivities early this year, having just unveiled its up to 70% off sale, plus you can get an additional 15% off on selected items. Over 10,000 products have been discounted, just in time for you to start your Christmas shopping and find some treats for yourself.

Quick Overview
See 27 more

There are gift sets, party dresses, footwear, winter coats, and beauty deals to snap up, from big-name brands such as Estée Lauder, Clarins, French Connection, YSL, and Mountain Warehouse.

We've got our eyes on this Clarins Eau Dynamisante Essentials set, featuring a full-size fragrance and three deluxe miniatures for £33, along with this French Connection 3 Pack Cotton Polo Shirts, that has an impressive price drop from £100 to just £40. Better yet, all orders over £15 qualify for free delivery, too.

👉 Go straight to Debenhams Black Friday sale
🛍️ Shop gift deals
🛍️ Shop womenswear deals
🛍️ Shop menswear deals
🛍️ Shop home deals

To save you scrolling for hours through hundreds of pages, we've hand-picked the biggest savings and most impressive bargains that are worth a spot in your basket, whether you're shopping for yourself or loved ones.

🔥 Best Debenhams Black Friday Deals 🔥

Debenhams

Debenhams Christmas Beauty Selection Box Edit

£50£251Save £201

Save on big-name brands like Murad, Iconic, Clarins and more with this great value beauty bundle from Debenhams, perfect for party season. 

£50 at Debenhams
Debenhams

Mountain Warehouse Waterproof 3 In 1 Long Padded Jacket Coat

£100£220Save £120

For commuting, dog walks and weekend plans, this waterproof coat will come in handy all through winter and spring. 

£100 at Debenhams
Debenhams

Living and Home Electric Heated Throw Blanket Flannel & Sherpa

£41£144Save £103

Snuggle up when the temperatures drop with this heated blanket. 

£41 at Debenhams
Debenhams

GV2 Milan Swiss Quartz Diamonds Silver Dial IPYG and Stainless Steel Watch

£202£2,995Save £2,793

This watch has had a huge reduction, and one that won't be around long. It features a square shaped dial, diamond cut bezel gleams and a sapphire crystal face.

£202 at Debenhams
Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder Blockbuster Gift Set

£85£405Save £320

This huge gift set features the crème de la crème of skincare and make-up from Estée Lauder, housed in a beautiful red velvet vanity case.

If you spend £50 or more on Estée Lauder, you can get this for just £85. You can see all qualifying products here.

£85 at Debenhams
Skechers

Skechers Slip-ins: Ultra Flex 3.0

£71£89Save £18

These slip-on trainers are designed for a 'touchless' fit that slips onto feet and keeps them cushioned all day long. 

£71 at Debenhams
Debenhams

Extra Large Heated Electric Winged Clothes Airer

£42£100Save £58

Make drying clothes easy with this heated airer, a cost-effective, simple (and satisfying) solution to laundry. 

£42 at Debenhams
Snuggledown

Snuggledown Hotel Quality Soft & Cosy 13.5 Tog

£32£77Save £45

Snap up this super-warm and cosy premium hypoallergenic duvet, available in a range of bed sizes.

£32 at Debenhams

🎁 Best Christmas gift deals 🎁

Yankee Candle

Yankee Candle Signature WOW Gift Set

£25£50Save £25

Now half price, it comes with three wax melts, three mini filled votive candles and one medium signature jar, all scented with our favourite festive fragrances. 

£25 at Debenhams
Debenhams

French Connection 5 Pack Cotton Boxers

£28£50Save £22

Update your stash of underwear with this five-pack of quality boxers from French Connection. 

£28 at Debenhams
Dune

Dune London 'Dorieo' Tote Bag

£59£85Save £26

Gift the perfect black bag this Christmas. This classic tote style comes with three compartments for organised storage and a timeless shape that will go with everything. 

£59 at Debenhams
Debenhams

Sienna Long Oversized Sherpa Fleece Hoodie Blanket

£17£30Save £13

It's rare to find a hooded blanket as affordable as this! Perfect for keeping warm in the winter, it comes in a range of colours. 

£17 at Debenhams
Debenhams

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau De Parfum 100ml Gift Set

£116£136Save £20

Snap up two handy sizes of this floral fragrance by Viktor & Rolf, including a full-size bottle and handbag-ready mini, along with a matching body lotion and body cream. 

£116 at Debenhams
Debenhams

EverAu Australia Finch Ultra Mini Classic Boots

£47£159Save £112

Keep you toes cosy with these sheepskin lined boots. They come in five different colours; brown, black, grey, sand and light brown.

£47 at Debenhams
Debenhams

Clarins Eau Dynamisante Essentials

£33£44Save £11

Clarins' beloved Eau Dynamisante is a popular fragrance and this gift set is a welcome bargain. Inside is a full-size 100ml bottle, a mini shower gel, body lotion and vibrant red wash bag.

£33 at Debenhams
GABICCI

GABICCI 'Milo' Real Leather Washbag

£24£45Save £21

A leather wash bag is a great present to give year-round, and this smart pick has a choice of two colours: brown and black, features a paisley lining, and a luxury, premium heavy grain leather with a smooth trim. 

£24 at Debenhams
JBL

JBL Wave Beam In-Ear Wireless Earbuds

£39£79Save £40

This affordable pair of earbuds comes in a choice of four trendy colours, with a 32 hour battery life and a secure, comfortable design.

£39 at Debenhams

👚 Best womenswear and menswear deals 👚

Dorothy Perkins

Dorothy Perkins Sequin T-shirt

£23£28Save £5

Get your glam on this Christmas with this stylish sequin top paired with your favourite jeans, faux leather trousers or mini skirt.

£23 at Debenhams
Regatta

Regatta 'Fritha III' Insulated Parka Jacket

£50£100Save £50

This stylish parka-style jacket is great for long winter walks. It features a longline design, complete with a hood and faux fur trim. Plus two handy zipped pockets. 

£50 at Debenhams
Debenhams

Where's That From 'Ice' Mid Calf Boot With Fur Trim

£35£137Save £102

A classic pair of black boots is a winter wardrobe staple that will keep your feet warm and dry when out and about. You can shop them in brown, too.

£35 at Debenhams
TOG24

TOG24 'Raleigh' Thermal Jacket

£99£170Save £71

Tackle the British weather with this thermal jacket, designed with wind-resistant panels and a high performance thermal filling for maximum warmth and comfort. Available in a range of colours, shoppers say it's "like wearing a duvet". 

£99 at Debenhams
Maine

Maine Premium Pure Cotton Half Zip Funnel Jumper

£29£35Save £6

This smart half zip is a great basic to have in your wardrobe. You can dress it up or down depending on the occasion, and snap it up in 15 different colours. 

£29 at Debenhams
Timberland

Timberland Pro 'Iconic' Leather Safety Boots

£120£185Save £65

This signature boot from Timberland features an alloy safety toe, puncture-resistant plate, and anti-fatigue technology. 

£120 at Debenhams
Barneys

Barneys Originals Ribbed Asymmetric Biker Jacket

£85£190Save £105

This jacket is a versatile piece for your everyday wardrobe and is made from a soft sheep nappa leather with an asymmetric zipline, ribbed detailing on the shoulders and silver hardware. 

£85 at Debenhams
Debenhams

French Connection 3 Pack Cotton Polo Shirts

£40£100Save £60

Update your wardrobe with this multi-pack, now more than half price off.

£40 at Debenhams
Debenhams

Where's That From 'Bode' Knee High Boots With Buckle Detail

£53£207Save £154

A pair of knee-high boots is a simple and comfortable way to elevate dresses and skirts, especially when there's such a great saving to be had.

£53 at Debenhams
Debenhams

Mountain Warehouse 'Seasons' Water Resistant Padded Everyday Jacket

£40£80Save £40

Save 50% on this padded water-resistant jacket that's available in sizes XXS to 4XL.

£40 at Debenhams

💄 Best beauty and fragrance deals 💄

Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder Nightly Renewal Skincare 4-Piece Gift Set

£71£89Save £18

Snap up this quality skincare bundle from Estée Lauder that shoppers say is "great value" and makes their skin "glow". 

£71 at Debenhams
Debenhams

YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum 30ml

£50£67Save £17

This signature fragrance from YSL is rarely discounted, so now is the time to snap it up. 

£50 at Debenhams

🏠 Best home and kitchen deals 🏠

Pro Breeze

Pro Breeze 6L Low Energy Compact Dehumidifier

£90£120Save £30

With wet, cold weather oftens means higher chances of condensation and mould, which can cause unpleasant smells and stuffy air — this dehumidifier helps tackle that, while using low amounts of energy. 

£90 at Debenhams
Vax

Vax Air Lift Steerable Pet Pro Vacuum Cleaner

£100£129Save £29

Rated highly by shoppers, this vacuum is designed with pet owners in mind, with a mini turbo tool that manages pet hair and dirt. It also features an allergy-friendly filter, capturing dust and pollen for cleaner air, and a handy bagless design that couldn't be easier to use. 

£100 at Debenhams
Alivio

Alivio 9L Dual Basket Digital Air Fryer with Timer Temperature & Touchscreen

£70£150Save £80

This dual air fryer comes with a generous nine-litre capacity, two cooking drawers, eight adjustable preset cooking modes, and adjustable controls. 

£70 at Debenhams