'Definitely helps me drink more water': SodaStreams are $30 off ahead of Black Friday

Kick sugary beverages to the curb by investing in a SodaStream to make seltzer and other tasty, fizzy faves right in your own kitchen.

The secret to better skin? Drink water. Want to boost your metabolism? Drink water. Feeling down? Drink water. We've all heard it, we all know the "just drink more water" gospel.

I'm one of the people who drank the Kool-Aid, err, water. About five years ago, I stopped drinking soda, fruit juices, alcohol, lattes — anything that wasn't water. And as much as I hate to be that girl, everything they say about increasing your water intake has been true for me. My skin and hair are thriving, I haven't had any dental issues in years and honestly, I feel amazing. There really is something to this water-only lifestyle.

I will admit, transitioning to all water, all day was not easy in the beginning. But I invested in a SodaStream pretty early on, and it's been an absolute game changer for me. Drinking plain water gets real old real fast, but add some bubbles and suddenly life's more exciting. Now, my SodaStream Terra is easily the most-used gadget in my kitchen. And even better, everyone in my house is drinking more water.

I've gifted SodaStreams to too many loved ones to count, and any time it goes on sale, I'm screaming it from the rooftops: "Get one of these machines!" Sure, it helps you drink more water, but it also means you can buy fewer plastic bottles, which is better for the environment and your budget. So yes, that's why I'm here with you today. Black Friday came early and everything over at SodaStream is currently 30% off with code HOLIDAY30 at checkout. Whether you want to get your very first machine or you need replacement bottles for the one you already have, now's the time to buy.

One last tip before you treat yourself to a SodaStream — replacing the carbonators isn't nearly as annoying as you might imagine. I bring my empties to Target. Not only do they take them back, but they give me a discount on full ones. You can also trade in your CO2 canisters for new ones at Staples, Home Depot, Walmart and more.

SodaStream SodaStream Terra $70 $100 Save $30 with code I've had this SodaStream model for well over three years, and it still works just as well as it did the first day I got it. Just snap the CO2 canister on the back, pop the bottle in the front slot, push the top button, and within seconds, you have crisp, refreshing seltzer. There are three different bundles to choose from, but the starter kit — which includes the water maker, the bottle and the carbonator — is all you really need to get, well, started. Save $30 with code Copied! HOLIDAY30 $70 at SodaStream

SodaStream SodaStream Art $105 $150 Save $45 with code If aesthetics are important to you, then the slightly higher price of the SodaStream Art probably won't deter you. Rather than push a button to make your water bubbly, this machine has an elegant handle — fancy, huh? Shoppers who own the Art give it 4.8 out of 5 stars. "It’s been great! Kids like it too," wrote one person in their review, "I like that it's manual and I can move it anywhere without dragging cords. It's definitely helping me to drink more water." Save $45 with code Copied! HOLIDAY30 $105 at SodaStream

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.