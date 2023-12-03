'Degrassi' stars reunite on red carpet to celebrate 'much deserved' Canada's Walk of Fame induction

The "Degrassi" franchise was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame on Saturday during a 25th anniversary gala at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. (Photo by Mathew Tsang/WireImage) (Mathew Tsang via Getty Images)

From awkward high school moments to tackling real-life issues, "Degrassi" has been a go-to for relatable drama and characters. Now, the iconic television franchise just snagged itself a prime spot on Canada's Walk of Fame.

The world of "Degrassi" has been a quintessential part of Canadian pop culture since its debut in the 1980s with "The Kids of Degrassi Street," followed by several iterations and new stars. On Saturday night, cast members from every series within "Degrassi" gathered at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre to celebrate the franchise's induction.

The Canadian Walk of Fame is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, honouring and recognizing Canadian talent across various fields, including sports, entertainment, science and technology.

"Degrassi High" star Stacie Mistysyn, who played Caitlin Ryan, celebrated the franchise's induction into Canada's Walk of Fame with Amanda Stepto, best known for her role as Christine "Spike" Nelson, along with Dayo Ade, who played Bryan Lester Thomas.

Mistysyn posted a picture with her co-stars and candidly shared with her followers that she was "incredibly anxious about having to dress up and be around so many people for a seven-hour event."

"Ultimately, it was an inspiring event, and I'm honoured to be one of many involved with 'Degrassi' getting a star on the Walk of Fame," she added to her caption.

Mistysyn's followers congratulated the "Degrassi High" star for her and the franchise's success.

"Amazing to see the three of you together again. Much deserved for 'Degrassi,'" one fan wrote.

"This pic just makes my heart so happy. Spike, BLT and Caitlin in her gorgeous new pink 'do. My childhood was so wonderful because of these people here," another added.

Story continues

"Omg, this is awesome!!! Congratulations!! I'm so happy that a show many of us grew up watching received such a wonderful honour," another fan commented.

Stepto also dedicated an Instagram post to her night out celebrating "Degrassi" being inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame.

"What a way to spend a Saturday night. Not only did I get to hang out with some much-loved friends, but I got to be part of a very special night honouring some amazing folks at this year’'s Canada’s Walk of Fame celebration," she captioned her post.

Linda Schuyler, co-creator and producer of the "Degrassi" franchise, as well as producer Stephen Stohn, were also in attendance and presented with their star.

The cast posed for pictures on the red carpet together, including Andrea Lewis, who played Hazel Aden in "Degrassi: The Next Generation," Christina Schmidt, who played Terri McGreggor, and Sarah Barrable-Tishauer, who played Liberty Van Zandt.

Other stars in attendance included Stefan Brogren, Annie Clark, Luke Bilyk, Munro Chambers, Paula Brancati, Melinda Shankar and Jajube Mandiela.

Several cast members from various series within the "Degrassi" franchise attended the special event on Dec. 2. (Photo by Mathew Tsang/WireImage) (Mathew Tsang via Getty Images)

Their presence was more than just a red carpet affair – it was a collective acknowledgement of the journey that turned "Degrassi" into a star, earning its well-deserved place on the Walk of Fame

Other inductees this year included Canadian pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne, comedian Rick Mercer, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and "Killers of the Flower Moon" actress Tantoo Cardinal.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.