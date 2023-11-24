Canadian actress Cassie Steele welcomes her first child — see clips

Actress Cassie Steele shared the arrival of her first child. (Photo by Che Rosales/Getty Images) (Che Rosales via Getty Images)

Cassie Steele is officially a mom.

In a heartwarming Instagram reel shared Thursday, the 33-year-old "Degrassi: The Next Generation" alum introduced her first child to the world. The intimate clip captured the moments as Steele's partner, Favi Martinez, retrieved the car seat, preparing to bring their little one home from the hospital.

In the video, Steele began by giving her sleeping newborn a kiss on the forehead, saying, "Mommy loves you, you little stink."

Despite a last-minute change to her birthing plan, with a shift from a planned home birth to a hospital delivery, Steele shared she is happy with how everything unfolded. "I am honestly so, so happy with my birth story, even if it wasn't what I was expecting," she said.

The actress took a moment to thank everyone who supported her throughout her pregnancy and helped her feel "not-so-alone." "It made a night and day difference," she reiterated in the caption.

In the comments, fans congratulated Steele and Martinez on their next chapter.

"He is adorable! Congratulations!" an Instagram user wrote.

Another shared: "Congrats! Welcome to mommyhood. It's the best place to be in life. Enjoy every second. Take it all in."

"She's a mama!" a fan quipped.

"He's so precious. Love this for you so much. Congratulations. And LOL at sushi being your first postpartum meal," someone else chimed in.

"OMG. My first meal was sushi too," a commenter penned. "I'm so happy he's here!"

In September, Steele shared an Instagram Reel reflecting on her pregnancy journey and the changes in her personality. In a clip from a July vacation with Martinez, the Canadian actress showed off her baby bump and revealed it was the first time she truly felt the pregnancy.

"Little boy was half baked in these pics... I remember this trip being so different from our past visits and having those memories to compare with ones newly forming is when I first truly felt pregnant." She described grappling with changes in her physical abilities, admitting, "'I'm very into functional fitness, martial arts and other sports so when I rolled my ankle several times I kept thinking, 'it must be my shoes.'"

Steele confessed, "Being a loud, competitive gal who likes to drink and entertain people has kinda been my whole personality since I was sentient." Despite the shift, she said she has achieved inner peace.

"I'm content that I feel at peace and in tune with my instincts to rest," she shared.

