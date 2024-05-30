Demi Moore's veiled pillbox hat and all black 'fit is giving chic mob wife at a funeral

We're in the middle of the Demi Moore Renaissance – or Demi Moore-naissance, if you will – and we couldn't be more excited about the fact. The actress' comeback was sparked earlier this month in the French Riviera when she attended the 2024 Cannes Film Festival for the first time in 27 years thanks to her starring role in the upcoming horror film The Substance.

While she's certainly making waves on screen, we're crediting her 'of the moment' status to her endless undeniably stylish looks of late. While strapless dresses and plenty of sparkles provided the basis of her Cannes sartorial formula, it was her sculptural Harris Reed gown accessorised with Cartier diamonds and emeralds (the jewellery's debut) at the Met Gala that first had us taking note of Ms. Moore.

And her fashion marathon shows no signs of slowing down if her latest look is anything to go by.

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

For the FYC red carpet event for FX's Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, a Ryan Murphy-created TV series in which Demi stars, she arrived looking like a chic mob wife attending a mafia boss' funeral thanks to her black pillbox hat that featured a netted veil that covered the top half of her face. She paired the statement accessory with an all black ensemble consisting of a short-sleeved blouse and tailored wide-leg trousers.

And here we were thinking the mob wife aesthetic was no longer en vogue. But if Demi's spearheading its resurgence, we're happy to follow suit. Long may the Demi Moore-naissance continue!

