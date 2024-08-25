DeWalt's top-selling driver is $99 (nearly 40% off) plus more brand deals

Need to fill a vacancy in your toolkit? Now's the time to find fantastic deals on everything DeWalt. Drill? Bam, found one. Sander? Got that too. But our favorite deal? A cool $60 off the top-selling DeWalt Max Impact Driver. Scroll down to read about this and the other DeWalt deals waiting for you to add to cart before the prices go back up.

Amazon DeWalt 20V MAX Impact Driver $99 $159 Save $60 This compact driver is small enough to fit into tight spaces without sacrificing power. When you need to know for sure that something is securely attached, turn to this tool. One happy DIY-er said, "Dependable and powerful. Battery life is great. I was concerned it was a bit smaller than my Rigid, but it has proven to be a true workhorse. Relatively quiet and I like the ease of changing the bits as they just snap in securely." $99 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Not only are you saving a ton, but at $99 it's only $1 more than the lowest recorded price for this impact driver. Think of it like this: it's a long-term investment that can help you fix a lot of problems you might otherwise need to call a repairman for.

Why do I need this? 🤔

DeWalt is a company with a longstanding reputation for excellence, and this driver is no exception. For starters, it's a brushless driver. What's that mean? Well, it doesn't have a carbon brush motor, but instead uses electrical circuits to drive the rotation of the drill. This results in more power and better efficiency overall.

The impact driver has a streamlined grip that makes it easier to maintain a solid hold on the tool while you're using it, and it also makes it easy to maneuver inside tight spaces. The detachable battery means you can simply remove it and plug it in when you need to top off the charge. And if something does go wrong? It comes with a three-year limited warranty, one year of free service and a 90-day money-back guarantee.

What DeHeck are you waiting for? These DeWalt tools give you everything you need for your DIY projects. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

The name Dewalt speaks for itself, but this tool has more than a few satisfied fans.

Pros 👍

This is a rugged tool designed to stand up to quite a bit of abuse. "Works great! Dropped it in the water and it hasn't skipped a beat," said one fan. "Definitely recommended."

Another great perk is that it's incredibly lightweight in comparison to a full-sized drill. "This thing rocks! It's got a lot of power and is very lightweight compared to the drill," shared one shopper.

It's also easy to swap between different bits, according to a heavy user. "Dependable and powerful. Battery life is great. I was concerned it was a bit smaller than my Rigid, but it has proven to be a true workhorse. Relatively quiet and I like the ease of changing the bits as they just snap in securely."

Cons 👎

Although this is a versatile tool, some customers thought the battery didn't have enough charge. "The battery is small, but it's what I need for working overhead or in tight spaces."

Another small downside is that it doesn't have room for storage. "The only disadvantage is they don't have any clips for holding extra drive bits."

Other DeWalt deals

Amazon DeWalt 20V Max Blower $97 $169 Save $72 With an output of 100 cubic feet of air per minute, this blower is like holding a windstorm in your hand. It has three different speeds to pick from, as well as a variable speed trigger for making adjustments on the fly. Put the rake aside — this gadget can handle those leaves. It's currently over 40% off. $97 at Amazon

Want even more functionality? Just attach a brush to your drill to make cleaning a breeze.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum $100 $150 Save $50 See at Amazon

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum $349 $470 Save $121 See at Amazon

Home and kitchen

Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, Pack of 6 $13 $20 Save $7 See at Amazon

Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $15 $42 Save $27 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Isopho Beach Blanket $15 $34 Save $19 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $26 Save $9 See at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Sheet Set, Queen $18 $30 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $26 $110 Save $84 See at Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $48 $60 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Morento Air Purifier $79 $220 Save $141 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set $80 $180 Save $100 See at Amazon