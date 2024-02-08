There's finally a launch date for Beyoncé's haircare line

Beyoncé teased her first foray into haircare to much fanfare last May, setting the 'Bey-Hive' abuzz with talk of the pop megastar's beauty venture, not only because of her own enviable hair looks, but her close relationship to the world of hair, too (more on that, below).

In a well-timed post after the 2024 Grammys this week, where the singer broke records for the most wins in a nights (– six, to be exact), Beyoncé finally released much-awaited details for the line. "Hair is sacred. The journey begins Feb 20," says the debut Instagram post from her brand, aptly named CÉCRED.

It goes without saying, but inclusivity appears to be at the heart of the collection as the accompanying video reel sees hair of all textures on models of varying ethnicities, genders and ages. Strands and braids are being lovingly cared for, offering a promising insight to what the brand is set to offer.

The following post is simply captioned: "The rumors are true. Cécred is coming. Mark your calendars 2.20.24.", acknowledging that fans were indeed correct with their haircare line predictions.

Last spring, Beyoncé's cryptic Instagram carousel featured three images, the first being a photo of her styling what appears to be her natural hair with a thin curling iron and a number of products placed on the dressing table which we're assuming are various hair oils, mousses, and creams, all marked with mysterious white labels.

The next photo sees a young Beyoncé getting her braids done in what might have been her mother, Tina Knowles' salon in Houston, Texas, while the third and final post sees a heartfelt note that cements what we've been speculating all along. Plus, it gave a sweet insight into Beyoncé's early starts.

"How many of y'all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama's salon? Destiny's Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done," she writes.



Story continues

"I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw first hand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learnt so much on my hair journey, I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating."

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Considering that everything Beyoncé touches turns to gold (and not to mention her extensive, beautiful hairstyle repertoire), neither can we. Watch this space for more details.

You Might Also Like