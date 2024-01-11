Did Kim Kardashian just bring back the 2016 HD brow?

James Devaney - Getty Images

Shut the front door. Skinny brows may be absolutely everywhere, but the one and only Kim Kardashian just popped up on our Instafeed with a brow that defies all the current trends. Forget invisible bleached brows, or feathery soap brows, laminated where?

Kim just posted to her Instagram grid with a full-glam selfie captioned: "Too Glam To Give A Damn 💄" And while everyone in the comments was busy speculating about what the cryptic caption referred to... we were more preoccupied with the actual glam. The brows to be specific. They look to us, very much like an HD brow circa 2016, when the power of the brow was unrivalled.

If you never experienced it yourself, HD brows involve tinting of the brow, followed by a combination of waxing, threading, tweezing and cutting. They would then be filled, most commonly with wax and powder, and carved out with concealer all around to even further sharpen that sculpted line. Basically, till your brows were the most perfectly defined arch that you could barely tell was made of hairs.

It's a stark contrast from current brow trends that lean down a more natural or minimal root, and we honestly thought it was a throwback picture from eight years ago. While that era of makeup gave us the bold love-it-or-hate-it brow. Kim looks spectacular, as always. So good, in fact, we *might* even be re-thinking our current low-key brow routine...

Kardashian fave, hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons posted a close-up shot of the selfie only confirming our suspicions.

Brows on fleek.

