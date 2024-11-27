A dietitian explains the power of a 5-minute walk after a big meal

Going for a quick walk after eating really can help improve digestion and energy, a dietitian says.

Walking helps to control blood sugar levels and circulates nutrients.

Keeping to a healthy routine can make you more likely to maintain other healthy habits, too.

Taking a short stroll after a meal can help you avoid the post-feast slump and set you up for healthy habits during the holidays.

Walking after you eat can help increase energy, improve digestion, and control blood-sugar levels, Nicholas Fischer, a registered dietitian for MedStar Health, told Business Insider.

As a seasonal tradition, a quick walk can be a great way to stay active as you enjoy richer holiday food and might otherwise be more sedentary during the colder, darker months.

"You're getting that blood pumping; you're giving your body a chance to circulate nutrients," Fischer said. "If you sit on the couch all day, you're more likely to be stiff and tired whereas if you get up, your body is more ready and able to move."

Even 5 minutes of walking can have major benefits

You don't have to hike for miles after Thanksgiving to get the benefits of a holiday walk.

"People can start with what they can do, a five-minute walk, and they can build on it," Fischer said.

Research suggests that walking as little as 500 extra steps a day is linked to better heart health and lower risk of some illnesses.

There's also no need to think of walking as a way to compensate for indulging, since it should feel good and not like a chore.

"People should enjoy this time, it's one meal out of the whole year," he said.

Feeling more energized and alert after a walk is a great incentive to keep moving throughout the season, which can make it easier to stick to other healthy habits without waiting for New Year's resolutions.

"If people have a consistent walking routine or habit, they likely have other healthy habits that have a compounding interest effect," Fischer said.

