Dina Pugliese opens up about her husband's brain tumour on his birthday: 'I was petrified. Our world was rocked'

Dina Pugliese shared a birthday tribute and health update about her husband. (George Pimentel/Getty)

Dina Pugliese is opening up about her husband's health.

The former host of "Breakfast Television" took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate her husband Aleks Mirkovich's birthday. However, her heartfelt birthday message went beyond the usual celebratory wishes, as Pugliese shared a glimpse into Mirkovich's challenging health journey.

In an Instagram carousel featuring several text images followed by selfies of the couple, Pugliese began by expressing her love for Aleks, describing him as the "subdued, stoic and strong type" who values family and hard work.

Addressing why she took an extended break from the public eye in 2021, Pugliese disclosed that her husband's health struggle was the reason for her absence.

The Canadian TV personality recounted the shocking moment in May 2014 when Mirkovich received a devastating phone call informing him about a brain tumour, leading to "drastic" lifestyle changes, dietary adjustments and various attempts to combat the tumor's growth. The pair faced the uncertainty of the future, including the heartbreaking realization that their dream of having children had come to a halt.

"He had a brain tumour. Time stood still. We were shocked. I was petrified. Our world was rocked. Nothing was the same," she penned. "Our dream of having children came to a halt as the future became more uncertain than ever."

Pugliese added, "It was all too much. The big stuff seemed too big to manage."

Despite Mirkovich's best efforts to contain the growth of his tumour, it eventually grew too large and required surgery two years ago. "It was Dr. Cusimano who took over. He performed a complex nine hour long neurosurgery. It was the longest nine hours of my life," Pugliese recalled.

During the months that followed, Mirkovich was in rehabilitation, learning to walk, balance, chew and sip again.

The health scare prompted the couple to shift their priorities. "Lots of reflection. Lots of quiet. Lots of being in small moments. Together," she shared.

In the comments, fans shared their sympathy and support for Pugliese and Mirkovich.

"I applaud you and your husband for seeing what is really important. Making beautiful memories together," an Instagram user wrote. "Thank you for opening up and sharing your story."

"We had no idea what you and Aleks were going through, and that’s the way it should have been as you faced this terrifying journey together," someone weighed in. "Thank you for sharing and wishing Your Aleks a happy happy birthday."

"I cried reading your story," a fan shared. "I wish you both another 100 years together."

"So beautifully said, Dina!" another commented. "No truer words to live by than the ones you have you've just written."

Pugliese and Mirkovich, the Co-Founder and CEO of Pathway, a digital marketing tool for insurance brokers, met in 2005 and were engaged just six months later. In an Instagram post earlier this year, Pugliese reminisced about the 18 years of "blessings and ups and downs" they've shared, according to The U.S Sun.

"Aleks proposed at Niagara on the Lake, just six months after we met… I had no clue and also I had no hesitation," she wrote. "I knew he was the one from date one."

"The everyday things make us most happy. Like sharing in long breakfasts while hearing birds chirp their sweet melody or to see sunrises and sunsets," Pugliese continued. "No matter what life throws our way, there is no one I would rather go through all of the ups and downs with, than you."

