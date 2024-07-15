Dining under the string lights: This Charlotte area restaurant was named for best patio

Charlotte’s bustling food and drink scene offers untold options for outdoor dining, with cityscape views, lush gardens and everything in between. But which patio is the best?

We received dozens of nominations for our CharlotteFive Readers’ Choice best patio poll, then put it to a vote for readers to pick which bars, breweries and restaurants have patios that really stand out.

In the end, readers narrowed it down to two favorites — both with relaxed vibes, outdoor bars offering craft cocktails and space for live music.

Here are the restaurants you selected as having the best patios in the Charlotte area.

Location: 102 Davis St, Belmont, NC 28012

Menu

Instagram: @thebottletree_nc

Just outside of Charlotte in Belmont, The Bottle Tree offers a globally-inspired brunch and dinner made with seasonal Southern ingredients. Think miso-glazed Icelandic cod, eggplant steak and Wagyu wontons.

The restaurant that started out as a midcentury ranch home where the Belmont mayor once lived also features wine cellar and a patio space known as The Garden that has grown in stages.

“It’s been a project ever since — we’ve added little pieces here and there,” general manager Taylor Daniel said.

The outdoor dining area draped with string lights offers covered seating with cobblestone flooring that’s cooled with overhead fans in the summer and tented and heated with a fireplace in the fall and winter. The Garden extends out onto a graveled area with more seating, shaded by a large tree, and a fire pit, serviced by an outdoor bar where diners can order tapas and handhelds.

The Bottle Tree is open Thursday through Saturday now, but it will eventually open on Sundays, too, Daniel said.

As you dine on Saturday afternoons, you’ll hear live music from the outdoor stage. The area is used for wine dinners and bourbon and cigar pairings, and it’s is also available for weddings, showers and other events.

“Thank you guys so much for all the support — we really appreciate it. We’re excited to have you out to experience our patio,” Daniel said.

Location: 3046 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205

Menu

Instagram: @ohmysoulusa

Vegan restaurant Oh My Soul sits in one of NoDa’s original mill homes, offering a South African spin on brunch, lunch and dinner. You’ll find plant-based crepes, nachos and handhelds, plus a variety of “vurgers.” Platters for sharing are available, too, with options that include breakfast bites, vegan charcuterie and dessert.

You can order a craft cocktail or South African wine at The Watering Hole out on the colorful and dog-friendly patio, decked out with several murals, string lights and picnic tables.

“Come try it out. Come experience the heartfelt, great customer service that Oh My Soul has created and ambiance that we’ve created,” Richard Duffin said.

String lights and picnic tables surround the outdoor bar, where you can also hear live music performances Friday through Sunday or join a trivia night. Umbrellas and an enormous tree provide shade, and gas heaters stand ready to warm up guests on cooler nights.

“Thank you to everybody who has supported us these past four and a half years,” Duffin said.

