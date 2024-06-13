Dior Cashes In on Aspen Luxury Market With Dioriviera Spa Takeover

Dior is taking its latest Dioriviera and Dior Spa residency to a new territory.

In the brand’s first alpine spa move in the U.S., Dior has taken over the spa at The Little Nell in Aspen — the destination’s only five-star, five-diamond hotel — from Thursday to Sept. 2.

The partnership comes as resort markets tighten their grip on luxury consumers — and their wallets. Last month, Savills reported that luxury store openings in those destinations doubled in 2023, with Aspen having the highest number of luxury boutiques of any alpine destination, including Dior.

“For this occasion, we took over the Spa and outdoor pool with the Dior Toile de Jouy Soleil, featuring a selection of our iconic and high-tech treatments. Summer in altitude has never been so desirable,” said Olivier Hann, general manager of international retail and spa development for Christian Dior Parfums, via email.

It’s part of a growing focus on spas for Dior. The move also comes days after the luxury behemoth rekindled its partnership of the same nature with the Beverly Hills Hotel, and months after appointing aesthetician Sarah Akram its brand skin care expert and ambassador for the U.S. In that role, Akram plays a part in developing spa protocols.

The all-encompassing collaboration, which is timed to the fall 2024 Dioriviera capsule collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri and the hotel’s 35th anniversary, starts in the lobby, near the spa, with signage canvased in the collection’s aquamarine Toile de Jouy Soleil.

The spa features a mini boutique with fragrances and skin care from Dior’s Prestige and L’Or de Vie ranges, in addition to Dior’s baby line. Past the reception area — laden with Dior Maison goods — are the three treatment rooms, each with their own showers and infrared spas.

The nine treatments include 60- to 90-minute facials, massages inspired by acupressure and deep tissue, and two 240-minute treatment protocols, focusing on head-to-toe wellness.

Beyond the spa, Dior deck chairs at the pool face a branded, living floral inspiration. Immediately outside for an after-treatment refresh, the hotel’s hot tub cabana also got the full Toile de Jouy Soleil treatment.

“This collaboration speaks to our commitment to delivering an exceptional guest experience that always seeks to add an unexpected, yet unforgettable touch,” said Henning Rahm, general manager, The Little Nell, via email. “We are thrilled to be home to the first alpine Dioriviera and continue to exemplify Aspen’s legacy as a global destination for inimitable luxury.”

