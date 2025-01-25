Disco with the whales at new cathedral art exhibit

A cathedral nave has been transformed to replicate life underwater in a new art installation.

The exhibition features whales hanging from the ceiling of Winchester Cathedral.

It has been designed by Oxfordshire based artist Tessa Campbell Fraser with the aim of highlighting the impact humans have on the environment.

The month-long exhibition will also host events for the public including silent discos, date night events, concerts and immersive sound experiences.

The whale exhibition made its debut at the Messums West Gallery in Wiltshire and attracted more than 20,000 visitors.

Dean of Winchester, the Very Reverand Catherine Ogle, said the whales would create a "richly evocative and unforgettable experience".

She added: "We will inevitably be led to reflect on our connection with creation and all God's creatures and the call to live in harmony and justice. Whales are familiar yet mysterious and wonderfully 'other'."

The three sperm whales will be exhibited in WInchester Cathedral until 26 February [Winchester Cathedral]

The installation features three sperm whale sculptures and calls on visitors to reflect on the environmental challenges facing marine life.

It will run until 26 February and events featuring the installation will include a folk concert by The Norfolk Broads, a talk by biologist and filmmaker Tom Mustill on animal communication and a talk with artist Tessa Campbell Fraser.

The Southampton Marine and Maritime Institute at University of Southampton is supporting the installation.

Institute director, professor Damon Teagle, said: "Whales are the giants of our oceans that play extraordinary roles in shaping the world's ecosystems and cultures, and even legal landscapes.

"Research continues to reveal fascinating insights into the significance of these majestic creatures."

