Discover Your Interior Design Style With Help From Design Pros

Whether or not you know the various interior design styles and what makes each one unique, you've probably developed your own decorating approach over the years. This could be a result of designing your own home, taking inspiration from friends and family or swooning over stylish spaces while traveling. But have you ever wondered how to further discover what style speaks to you and how to lean into that during the design process?



Pinpointing your interior design style not only can help find furniture and decor that speaks to you, it can also make your space feel more unified and cohesive. "Just like the clothes you wear, your home should be authentic to who you are. When you have an emotional connection to your environment, you're more likely to feel comfortable and content in your space," says Gabriela Eisenhart of Silo Studios.

While choosing an interior design style may help build your dream home, it doesn't have to feel like a permanent commitment. You may love one aesthetic now and prefer another later in life. Or, you may want to mix multiple styles throughout the home. The good news? You don't have to only choose one interior design style. In fact, many styles are actually combinations of others. Read on for more on how to discover your interior design style, explore the top aesthetics right now and learn how to bring them to life in your own space.

How to Discover Your Style

There's no one correct way to discover your style. However, there are plenty of expert tips and tricks to keep in mind in order to confirm your taste in decor.

Travel

If you're unsure of your own interior design style, it only makes sense to take a step outside of your own home. "The most natural design style discovery is travel! Use every opportunity outside of your routine to look for pleasing and unique aesthetics," says Barrett Cooke of Arterberry Cooke.

Explore Media

Take a scroll though social media or flip through magazines and save or clip the styles that speak to you. "One of the best ways to help you discover your interior design style is to browse Pinterest and start making a board of different rooms that inspire you. To get even more clear on what your style might be, try to pinpoint what colors and selections you gravitate towards," says Marcella Domonkos of MD Design Co.

Once you read through some of the interior design styles to follow, take a look back at the images you've saved and compare.



Look Inside Your Closet



While it may sound strange, your closet can actually reveal more than just your fashion sense. "What’s your favorite outfit? How does it make you feel? Is it a color that you wouldn't typically use in your home because it feels like it is too much of a commitment? Are you someone who prefers a tailored look with a large piece of statement jewelry? These are all clues to start discovering your style. Create either a Canva board or a good old-fashioned collage to act as your guiding light," says Sarah Storms of Styled by Storms.

Bringing Your Style to Life

Now that you know how to discover your style and what some of the top ones are, there are a few ways to begin implementing your preferred style into your home:

Start with one item you love

Choose a color scheme and weave it throughout your home

Complete one room at a time

Avoid over decorating (even if you're a maximalist!)

Use a mood board to stay focused

Hire a professional designer for help

Once you understand exactly what you're going for, designing your home becomes all about staying focused and starting small.

The Top Interior Design Styles

From interiors packed with bold colors and contrasting patterns to more old-fashioned, polished decor, here are some of the most popular interior design styles.

Modern

If clean lines and simplicity speak to you, get inspired by this sleek modern kitchen from Gabriela Eisenhart of Silo Studios. Although modern home design is often characterized by minimalist decor, it's anything but boring — just take note of the gold accents and bold color of the island.

Photo by: Marc Maudlin

MARC MAULDIN

Contemporary

As seen in this attractive living room designed by Reena Sotropa of In House Design Group, the sleek nature of modern style balances the daring accents of color and texture. "While often neutral in palette, contemporary spaces can also be elevated with bold color-blocking. The focus is on straight lines and sharp angles, creating an inviting space through texture and mixed metallics — proving that minimalism can be anything but boring," says Rebecca Ward of Rebecca Ward Design.

Photo by: Phil Crozier

Phil Crozier

Eclectic

If you never get tired of thrifting or find yourself leaning into unique colors, consider an eclectic design style. "Eclectic is often described as contemporary shapes, layered patterns and textures mixed together with vintage finds. This juxtaposition works in favor to elevate the uniqueness of the pieces and often the uniqueness of the color palette," says Storms.

Photo by: Sara Liggoria-Tramp

Sara Ligorria-Tramp

Farmhouse

Who doesn't love the coziness of a wood cabin? Although farmhouse home design revolves around exposed wood, there are plenty of other key characteristics to the popular style that brings the comfort we find in nature to our homes. "I believe many people are attracted to farmhouse style today because it is relaxed, casual and comfortable. It often incorporates stained wood beams, a white palette and vintage finds that are reminiscent of days gone by," says Debbie Mathews of Debbie Mathews Antiques & Designs.

Photo by: Kaitlin Green

Kaitlin Green

Coastal

Bring the peace and quiet of the beach into your home with a coastal interior design style. Often incorporating blues and whites, coastal design feels casual yet luxurious. If the ocean calls your name, take inspiration from this interior designed by Michelle Boudreau of Michelle Boudreau Design.

Michelle Boudreau Design

Midcentury

If neutrals bore you, consider this setup from Rebecca Ward of Rebecca Ward Design and go for a midcentury style when designing your home. "Imagine stepping into a 1950s dinner party — the vibrant sofa on tapered walnut legs, a hairpin-leg coffee table and a brass sunburst mirror above it. Mid-century modern design is rooted in the German Bauhaus movement, offering a minimalistic yet retro feel with rich wood tones and brilliant colors," says Ward.

Photo by: Kat Alves

Kat Alves

Industrial

Inspired by elements like metal, concrete and exposed pipes, industrial interior design works well in lofts and other spaces with high ceilings. Although these layouts often involve gray tones, they can be cozied up with colorful furniture, statement lighting and vintage artwork.

alvarez - Getty Images

Traditional

Although traditional interiors can often be described as old-fashioned, there are many ways to incorporate your personality into the style for a polished design with rich colors. Just take note of the playful feel of this traditional living room designed by Debbie Mathews of Debbie Mathews Antiques & Designs. "Traditional design often incorporates symmetry with decorative moldings, columns and wainscoting. It also incorporates neutral colors but can take that one step further with a number of rooms being painted in rich jewel tones," says Mathews.

Photo by: Caroline Sharpnack

Caroline Sharpnack

Transitional

Stuck between wanting elegance and simplicity at the same time? Transitional design blends styles for a chic yet subtle look that's exemplified in this striking living room designed by Reena Sotropa of In House Design Group. "Transitional is a mix between traditional and contemporary, so it is not too fussy or overdone but it is also not cold or austere," says Sarah Hargrove of The Collective.

Photo by: Phil Crozier

Phil Crozier

Minimalism

If living in a space where clutter doesn't excite you, keep it simple with a minimalist interior. Minimalism is often characterized by carefully curated decor, neutral colors and clean lines, as seen in this sophisticated white kitchen with gold accents designed by Michelle Boudreau of Michelle Boudreau Design.

Michelle Boudreau Design

Maximalism

Quite the opposite of minimalism, maximalism embraces bold colors, unique patterns and interesting textures. The design style, somewhat similar to eclectic home design, brings personality to the home. For maximalist inspiration, check out this eye-catching primary bedroom designed by Diane Rath of The Rath Project .

Photo by: Erin Kestenbaum

Erin Kestenbaum

