Disney+ and Hulu's massive Black Friday deal will save you up to 90% — sign up for $1

Hulu and Disney+ have teamed up to offer one of the best Black Friday 2024 streaming deals we've seen so far.

This Black Friday deal on the Hulu and Disney+ bundle is almost as delicious as that Thanksgiving dinner you're looking forward to. (Courtesy of FX)

The month between Thanksgiving and Christmas is a magical time filled with plenty of opportunities to to catch up on all the great TV that came out in the past year. And thankfully starting today, Hulu and Disney+ have a Black Friday deal to make it even easier (and cheaper) to do just that.

Right now, Hulu is offering up to 90% off its ad-supported plan at just $0.99/month — or $12 for the entire year. And if you want to bundle that with Disney+, it'll only set you back a whole $3. That's right, you can get all your prestige FX shows and the entirety of the MCU for $2.99/month. Christmas really has come early this year...

New subscribers can score this Black Friday Hulu deal on our favorite streaming service for the general TV lover through Dec. 2. Get ready to show your grandma The Golden Bachelor AND The Bear this holiday season (two shows my own grandma loved, by the way!).

Hulu and Disney+ bundle $0.99/month $9.99/month Save $9 A basic ad-supported Hulu subscription will typically run you $10 a month, but when you sign up during Hulu's Black Friday sale, you can get Hulu for just $1 per month. While the service now offers great bundles like the Disney+ trio or the Hulu live TV tier, classic Hulu is a great subscription for any TV fan to have. For just $12 for the year, you'll get access to great Hulu Originals like Normal People, The Handmaid's Tale, Only Murders in the Building and The Great, plus all FX shows like Justified: City Primeval, The Bear and A Murder at the End of the World. And if you want access to Disney+ too, you can bundle the two together for just $2.99/month for the entire year! That'll get you access to every show and movie in the MCU, Disney Channel content, all the Disney Princess films and even some live shows airing on ABC like Dancing with the Stars. $0.99/month at Hulu

Why is this a good Black Friday deal?

Anyone who streams anything these days knows that streaming platforms rarely (if ever, *cough* Netflix *cough*) have sales. But not only is the Disney+ Hulu Black Friday sale a literal once in a year event, it also offers you savings of up to $108 for a whole year (or $9/month) which feels especially significant in this day and age of streaming costs.

Disney+ and Hulu bundle $2.99/month $10/month Save $7 See at Hulu

Who is eligible for the Disney+ Hulu Black Friday deal?

Brand new subscribers are eligible for this deal. Current Disney Bundle, Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ subscribers are not eligible for this offer, including standalone combos or those who subscribe via third-parties.

How long is the Hulu sale running for?

Hulu's Black Friday deal runs from today, Nov. 27 through Monday, Dec. 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Disney+ and Hulu bundle $2.99/month $10/month Save $7 See at Disney+

