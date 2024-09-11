Disney Fanatics, Tell Me Your Biggest Hacks For Visiting The Parks

Who doesn't love a trip to Disney? I know I do.

From the ridiculously delicious churros to the iconic attractions in every land, there's something so nostalgic about visiting the parks no matter how many times you've already been.

Fellow Disney fanatics, I want to hear from you! What's your biggest hack for Disneyland or Walt Disney World?

Maybe you save money on eating in the park by packing your own food and drinks?

Perhaps the single rider line is your go-to because you can speed through the most crowded attractions even if you are traveling with a group?

Or, maybe you always visit in the off-season to avoid a surge of crowds and expensive hotel costs?

Avid Disney travelers, tell us your biggest hacks in the comments or submit anonymously using this Google form. Your response might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!