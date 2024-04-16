Ditch the aerosol spray — this dry shampoo powder is on sale for under $20 on Amazon

This dry shampoo powder is a top mover & shaker on Amazon Canada — shop it on sale for under $20. (Photos via Amazon)

Aerosol dry shampoos are just not the vibe anymore — they finish quickly, aren't good to inhale and aren't travel-friendly. Looking to try something new? You might want to check out a dry shampoo powder, like the Tap Secret Mattifying Dry Shampoo Powder from Amazon Canada.

It'll absorb oil the same way, except you can take it on the go, and it'll last longer, too. Plus, it'll give your hair some volume to prevent any flat 'dos. Right now, you can add this top mover & shaker to your cart for less than 20 bucks while it's on sale. So, if you're needing a new dry shampoo that's environmentally- and travel-friendly, keep scrolling for the details on this Amazon deal.

Why you need it

This dry shampoo powder will help beat that greasy hair look and deliver fresh-looking locks without the use of harsh aerosols. It'll absorb excess oil, sweat and dirt to keep things looking fresh.

It's benzene-free and filled with root-boosting powder to prevent "flat head" vibes. It's also made with black ginseng and biotin.

It claims to soak up 90 per cent of scalp oiliness and pump up the volume by 7.6 per cent.

Plus, it comes in a travel-friendly tub, so you can toss it in your carry-on, luggage or handbag for quick touchups on the go.

What others are saying

⭐️ 4.2/5 stars

💬 4,100+ ratings

🏆 "Amazing! Glad I never have to breath in aerosol again!"

I DEW CARE Tap Secret | Mattifying Dry Shampoo Powder. (Photo via Amazon)

I DEW CARE Tap Secret | Mattifying Dry Shampoo Powder $18 $24 Save $6 See at Amazon

Amazon shoppers have great things to say about this dry shampoo powder. One said that "a little goes a long way" for them, so the tub "lasts a couple of months." They warned buyers not to use too much, or else their "hair will feel very dry."

Someone else got this to avoid breathing in aerosol and confirmed this powder "lasts all day!" They also noted it adds "a lot of texture to your hair."

Many people pointed out that their hair felt "stiff" and "chalky," and someone else found it "very hard to brush" their locks. However, based on other reviews, it seems these users might've applied too much product.

The final verdict

Want to ditch the aerosol sprays but consider dry shampoo a necessity? This powder will quickly replace your cans — and it'll last longer, too! It'll absorb the oils and impurities to keep your hair feeling fresh for longer.

Remember, a little goes a long way. To prevent dry, chalky and stiff hair, start off slow when applying it to your scalp.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.