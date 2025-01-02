Do squats without knee pain! This top-rated fitness trainer is over $40 off

This fold-away fitness gadget will hold you to your New Year's resolution! Plus, save big on steppers and other fitness gems.

If you made a promise to yourself that 2025 will be the year you lose those extra pounds and look better in a pair of yoga pants, let this also be the year you stick to that resolution. It's not easy but having the right at-home equipment is half the battle — and with Amazon's Winter Sale, you can grab some very motivating fitness equipment at a deep discount. Among the best deals is the ultra-popular Sunny Health & Fitness Squat Assist Row-N-Ride Trainer, a next-level rowing machine that deserves pride of place in your home gym and it's just $83 for a savings of over $40.

Why is it a good deal?💰

We're all trying to kickstart our workout routines now that it's 2025, but at-home fitness equipment can be expensive this time of year. We don't expect the price to drop again on this machine until Prime Day in July!

Why do I need this? 🧐

Squats are a surefire way to get the firm butt of your dreams, of course, but this glute-burning move also improves flexibility. Done incorrectly, squats might put the wrong kind of pressure on your joints, but this rowing machine has a feature called Squat Assist that essentially works as a personal trainer, keeping you in proper form while you work your glutes, quads and hamstrings. More than 30,000 fans have given it a perfect five-star rating. Plus, the motion strengthens your back and core and helps prevent injuries. The Sunny Health & Fitness Squat Assist Row-N-Ride Trainer works overtime not just assisting your squats but also displaying your progress on an easy-to-read LCD monitor. And when you're done exercising, the Row-N-Squat folds up and stores away.

The popular Row-N-Ride tones the legs, butt and core for under $100. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Five-star reviewers love this rowing machine so much because it provides an incentive to unmotivated people.

Pros 👍

"My body was starting to ache around my back, knees, legs and feet. I sit all day in front of the computer. My doctor kept reminding me to exercise. I hate to exercise," wrote one convert. "I can say this machine has been a health saver for me...This machine engages all your muscles. I don't fall into a slouch anymore, and I feel my stomach muscles are responding and pulling together. Since the stomach muscles control the back and the back controls the legs, I look forward for those aches to start melting away. I feel I am on my way back to wellness."

Another fan was able to see significant weight loss from the Sunny Health & Fitness Squat Assist Row-N-Ride Trainer alone. "Covid, working from home, and being a mom helped me put on 25 pounds. I have had this machine for three weeks and with eating less, not past 7 p.m., and using this machine 4 to 5 days a week... I have lost 8 lbs to date," wrote one pleased shopper. "The workout videos they give you range from full body workouts to upper to lower. I love this machine and definitely recommend it if you are looking for a versatile machine to work out your full body."

"I wish I had realized how easy it would be to put together, I wouldn't have procrastinated so long, shared another rave reviewer. "I put it together by myself in about 30 minutes (two months after I bought it!). I have used it just a few times so far but I love it. It's easy, smooth, and a nice cardio workout without hurting my knees. That's a lot of wins!"

Cons 👎

"If you’re like me and have knee issues and hunting reviews looking for one that speaks to whether this truly is easier on the joints, I can tell you I have found that to be true and totally doable with my level of damage and fitness," shared a rave reviewer. But the added a warning: "I had issues figuring out how to adjust the seat to 90 degrees. Youtube videos helped me figure it out and it is super easy."

"I like short workouts and this machine is great for that," wrote another shopper. "I wish the seat cushion was more comfortable, that’s my only complaint."

Amazon's Winter Sale includes these at-home gym equipment favorites from Sunny Health, too:

Amazon Sunny Health & Fitness Stepping Machine $66 $130 Save $64 Get fit while you sit! You can use the Sunny Health & Fitness Stepping Machine while you watch TV or work on your computer, getting those 10,000 steps in while the machine counts your progress in steps, calories burned and time spent stepping. The pink stair climber can be adjusted for height and desired intensity and has a ring that keeps it stable and prevents it from slipping, so you can truly multitask. $66 at Amazon

Amazon Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper with Resistance Bands $53 $80 Save $27 Ever wanted to get your steps in while watching TV? This compact stepper makes that possible! It has a hydraulic drive system that provides a smooth step every time, plus an LED monitor that shows you exactly how many steps you’ve taken so far so you can track your workouts. The machine weighs only 15 pounds, allowing you to easily move it around, and it's small enough to be stored in a closet when your workout is over. $53 at Amazon

