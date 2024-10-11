The Docent’s Collection is the perfect alternative to traditional hotels in Portland

When it comes to booking places to stay during your travels, there are basically two options: a hotel, which can be pricy and limited in its offerings for longer stays, and Air BnBs. Luckily, if you’re visiting Portland, Maine, you’ve got the perfect alternative to both of those things: The Docent’s Collection lofts.

These private lofts are as gorgeous as they are comfortable, offering full kitchens and living areas, as well as mobile-first service—similar to Air BnB rentals. But staying in one of these lofts also means you receive all the amenities of a first-class hotel—but with so much more character and attention to detail.

Located less than 15 minutes away from the charming Portland airport (the only time I’ve ever used that particular adjective to describe an airport, and likely the last), The Docent’s Collection is located in the gorgeous, historic Old Port neighborhood. The buildings that house the lofts have genuinely stood the test of time, and are so artfully restored to mirror their original splendor that you begin to understand why the word “docent” is in the name.

Board of Trade Journal Crop Motherly

Prior to my arrival, I was given my check-in code and all of the information I’d need for my stay via text—sent by a real human, by the way—and the guided process was simple and thorough. When I opened the door to my loft, my imagination immediately transported me into the set of a Nancy Myers film as I took in the aesthetic of each room. The design is minimalistic but warm and inviting, and clearly inspired by Maine’s coastal setting and stunning landscape. Original artwork by local artists was featured throughout the space, there were helpful coffee table books to browse in the living area, and the kitchens and bathrooms featured everything you could want or need during your stay, with plenty of amenities made locally for you to enjoy.

Now, you may be asking yourself, “This all sounds great, but can I actually bring my heathen children here?” And I would say, Dear Reader, yes you can. The lofts are roomy enough for your children to play, and many feature games and books for younger visitors. My loft came with a pack n’ play in the closet as well. With Portland being such a friendly, easily walkable city, The Docent’s Collection is a lovely place for you and your family to stay in Old Port.

There are many ways to enjoy your time while visiting Portland, whether you come alone or with your family. The vibrant arts community permeates every block of Old Port, in addition to local boutiques, bookstores, art galleries, and restaurants. During my stay, I was treated to some of the best food I’ve ever had (and as a Pittsburgher, I don’t take good food lightly)—particularly at Fore Street. If you’ve seen the delightful documentary “Salt Fat Acid Heat” on Netflix, then you’ll understand the reference to Chez Panisse, because for a hot second that’s where I thought I was. Each meal is prepared in cast-iron skillets live-fire style, and each patron gets to watch it all unfold like live theatre. I sampled almost every dish on the menu, and they were all fantastic.

The harbor is just a short walk from the A. Robinson and Thompson Blocks, where the lofts reside. The fish market and lobster rolls are only a few blocks away, as well as Wharf Street, where the combination of ballast stone streets, historic architecture, and thriving culinary and entertainment stops result in instant enchantment for any first-time visitor (and long-time resident, I’m sure). Casco Bay offers lovely lighthouse views, rocky Maine beaches, and perhaps even a seal sighting or two!

All in all, I thoroughly enjoyed my stay at The Docent’s Collection and cannot wait to bring my husband and daughters along with me to experience Portland as a family.

Part of Commonwealth Hotels and real estate investment, development and management company East Brown Cow‘s portfolio, The Docent’s Collection is slated for further expansion through 2025. Starting rates range from $350 to $750 per night, depending on the season.