When does Spirit Christmas open? What to know about Spirit Halloween’s new holiday venture

Spirit Halloween's plot to take over Christmas is officially underway.

Back in October, the retail chain announced the launch of "Spirit Christmas," with plans to open 10 locations across the Northeast. But as of Tuesday evening, there were only eight Spirit Christmas locations listed online.

Spirit Christmas stores will swap the spooky home décor, costumes and towering outdoor animatronic decorations available in hundreds of vacant storefronts across the country for stocking stuffers, candy and photos with Santa Claus in cities across four states.

A Spirit Halloween pop-up location pictured in Tallahassee, Florida in October 2024/One homemade gingerbread house.

"Discover thousands of stocking stuffers, holiday apparel, fun gifts, unique décor, plus all the special trimmings for creating an unforgettable Christmas," Spirit Christmas advertises on its official webpage.

The appearance of Spirit Halloween stores across the country have become synonymous with the start of spooky season in recent years and its latest holiday venture may have the same effect. The first-ever Spirit Halloween opened as a pop up store in a Bay Area mall over 40 years ago.

Spirit Halloween, owned by Spencer Gifts, did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment on Tuesday.

When will Spirit Christmas stores open?

Six out of eight listed Spirit Christmas stores are officially open for the holiday season. The only two Spirit Christmas stores not currently open are located in Bohemia, New York and Marlton, New Jersey.

Those stores will be open sometime in November, according to the Spirit Christmas website.

Where are Spirit Christmas stores located?

A pop-up Spirit Halloween location in Hartsdale, New York.

Spirit Christmas stores have taken over abandoned storefronts in malls or shopping centers in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Jersey – some of which were former Spirit Halloween locations. All Spirit Christmas stores are open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

The locations and addresses of all Spirit Christmas stores are listed below:

Dartmouth, MA : Faunce Corner Shopping Center, 65 Faunce Corner Mall Rd.

Brick Township, NJ : Former Christmas Tree Shops, 479 NJ 70

Marlton, NJ : 740 Route 73 South

Mays Landing, NJ : Consumer Square, 230 Consumer Square

Woodbridge, NJ : The Plaza at Woodbridge, 675 U.S. Highway 1 South

Bohemia, NY : Sayville Plaza, 5181 Sunrise Highway

Poughkeepsie, NY : Chestnut Plaza, 2020 South Rd.

Erie, PA: Millcreek Mall, 345 Millcreek Mall Boulevard

