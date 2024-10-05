Dog Left to Drown in Florida Lake Finds ‘Wonderful’ New Home: ‘Gator Has the Life He Deserves’

“Gator LOVES HIS HOME and THEY LOVE HIM!” the Mastiff Rescue of Florida Inc. wrote on Facebook

Mastiff Rescue of Florida Inc. Gator the dog

A dog that was horrifically mistreated in Florida has found a new home with a loving owner.

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, the Mastiff Rescue of Florida Inc. shared in a Facebook post that the canine, named Gator, had previously been "thrown in a lake to drown."

Explaining that Gator was "rescued by a good Samaritan," the organization explained, "We picked him up from the shelter and took him immediately to the ER because he had pneumonia … Fortunately, all our supporters helped Gator pull through with their donations."

In an update on the post, Mastiff Rescue of Florida Inc. said that Gator had found "a wonderful home" with a new owner, Travis, who recently lost one of his pets.

"When Travis went to meet Gator it was like they had been together, the bond was immediate," the group wrote alongside recent photographs of the dog.

Mastiff Rescue of Florida Inc. Gator the dog

According to the Mastiff Rescue of Florida Inc., Gator has since adapted nicely into his new forever home.

"Gator moved into Travis’s home like he belonged there, he became friends with the other dog and started playing, loved all the comfy dog beds, lounging by the pool, getting in bed with Travis, all the good food," they wrote. "Gator has the life he deserves..LOTS OF LOVE!"

The organization also shared a shoutout to Gator's new owner and his family "for loving this special soul."

"We also thank all those that donated to Gator," the Mastiff Rescue of Florida Inc. added, before giving another shoutout to the woman who first found and provided aid to the pup, as well as the couple that initially fostered Gator.

"Gator LOVES HIS HOME and THEY LOVE HIM!" the group concluded.



