Dogs, Guinea Pigs, and Other Rescue Pets Get a Fancy Hotel Photoshoot to Help Them Find Homes

A Boston animal shelter is working with a high-end hotel to show off some of their adoptable animals in style for National Rescue Dog Day

Jen Hillenga/@thewaysofthedog Adoptable puppies from Animal Rescue League of Boston at the Fairmont Copley Plaza

The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) and the Fairmont Copley Plaza collaborated on an adorable photoshoot for adoptable animals

The shoot, which took place at the high-end Boston hotel, was done to celebrate National Rescue Dog Day on May 20

The stunning photos will be used in the adoption profiles of ARL's available animals

A high-end, pet-friendly hotel is helping shelter animals celebrate National Rescue Dog Day in style — and find homes!

The Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston—known for employing canine ambassadors to represent the hotel—has partnered with a local shelter, the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL), to help the rescue's dogs, cats, rabbits, and other creatures find homes for National Rescue Dog Day on Monday, May 20.

Using some of the hotel's historic ballrooms as stunning backdrops, the Fairmont Copley Plaza and shelter worked together, along with photographer Jen Hillenga of @thewaysofthedog, to capture stunning new portraits of many of the ARL's adoptable animals. The fancy shots were taken in the hopes that they would help the pets find forever families.

Jen Hillenga/@thewaysofthedog Akiro, a 4-year-old male pit bull mix up for adoption

"As one of the country's most famous pet-friendly hotels, our team constantly thinks of ways we can extend our hospitality to not only human guests but also the animal community," the Fairmont Copley Plaza's general manager, Tabish Siddiquie, wrote in a press release. "Our magnificent ballrooms offer a picture-perfect backdrop for them to pose in, and we are delighted to open our gilded spaces to help shine a literal spotlight on these animals who deserve a forever home."

Pet photographer Hillenga worked to capture many of the pets up for adoption (which also include a bearded dragon and a few guinea pigs) against the over 100-year-old hotel's gilded interiors, lush carpets, crystal chandeliers, and Italian marble columns.

Jen Hillenga/@thewaysofthedog Drew the guinea pig

"I know firsthand that a great portrait of a rescue dog goes a long way to helping them find their home," Hillenga said in the press release. "Part of my mission as a dog photographer is to volunteer my time and talent to help these dogs get adopted by showcasing their personalities and how they can make the most beautiful companions."

Among the many pets that the ARL has remaining for adoption are Akiro, a 4-year-old male dog who the shelter says has had his adoption fee waived and is considered "very sweet but selective," andCorndog, a 9-year-old male Chihuahua who is "friendly, easy-going and very snuggly" and gets along with other dogs. There are also two 10-week-old golden retriever mix puppies, Goose and Poppy, and Bo Bo, a 4-month-old plott hound.

Jen Hillenga/@thewaysofthedog Steven Spielberg, a rabbit up for adoption

Two cats with Marvel superhero-inspired names, Tony Stark and Steve Rodgers, and two 11-year-old "stunningly handsome" male Bengals are up for adoption. The Bengal pair is bonded, and the ARL said the felines were surrendered due to allergies.

Guinea pigs Drew and Luke, both 9-month-old males, are also up for adoption and are both looking for homes with another guinea pig companion. Rabbits Steven Spielberg — a 1-year-old male shorthaired rabbit — and Persil — an 8-month-old male shorthaired rabbit — are looking for homes, and bearded dragon Crikey rounded out the photoshoot. The ARL said he was found as a stray and is perfect for "any exotic animal lover."

Jen Hillenga/@thewaysofthedog Tony Stark the adoptable cat

"ARL is extremely grateful to the Fairmont Copley Plaza and to Jen Hillenga for donating their time, facilities, and talents to highlight these wonderful rescue animals," ARL President and CEO Edward Schettino wrote in a statement. "The Fairmont Copley Plaza is well-known for being pet-friendly, and this is an amazing opportunity to show off the beauty and highlight the variety of adoptable animals that ARL offers to potential adopters."

Those in Boston who want to adopt one of the ARL's animals can visit the rescue's website for adoption applications and more information.



