Doja Cat freed the nipple – and debuted a face tattoo – at the 2024 Grammys

Doja Cat showed up at the 2024 Grammy Awards and caused jaws to literally drop in a stunning sheer corseted gown that was made for her by up-and-coming Turkish-British fashion designer, Dilara Findikoglu. How do we know? Well, she literally arrived with her name tattooed across her forehead...

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

The singer's custom look was hands down one of the best of the night – and certainly the most naked – made from a totally see-through nude-coloured organza, and featuring a boned corset, ruffled train, tie-up back detail and contrasting red croc platform heels.



Johnny Nunez - Getty Images

It's a pretty literal take on the naked dressing trend with hardly anything covered up, the dress' sheer material showing off Doja's gorge body art beneath and a super-low neckline allowing the singer to well and truly #FreeTheNipple. Iconic!

Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images

Doja Cat is no stranger to a bold fashion statement (never forget when she wore fake lashes as eyebrows), and she chatted to Harper’s Bazaar last year about facing her critics.

“My theory is that if someone has never met me in real life, then, subconsciously, I’m not real to them,” she said. “So when people become engaged with someone they don’t even know on the internet, they kind of take ownership over that person. They think that person belongs to them in some sense. And when that person changes drastically, there is a shock response that is almost uncontrollable.”

Doja continued, “I’ve accepted that that’s what happens. So I put my wigs on and take them off,” she explained to the outlet. “I shave my head or my eyebrows. I have all the freedom in the world.”

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Meanwhile, Doja’s stylist Brett Alan Nelson told Variety last year, “I’ve been with Doja for—I can’t believe it’s been this much time—almost four years now. Of everyone that I’ve worked with, from David La Chappelle to Nicki Minaj and Miley, all of them, she’s really been my most prolific client to date, with the things we’ve been able to do together. She obviously, as we all know, is a massive marketing pop sensation. And the cool thing is when I met her, she had never worked with a stylist before. You know, she did a couple videos before me where there were people helping her out, but I was really the first person that she allowed to kind of come in and be a part of her world. She’s down to play. She obviously is very opinionated about the way that she looks, but she also puts a lot of trust in me and lets me do my thing on top of being collaborative with her.”

