Don’t recycle those yard signs, Lexington residents. Here’s how to dispose of them instead.
Voting season is officially over. So what should you do with all those political yard signs?
One thing is for sure: Don’t just throw them in the recycling. The tough plastic and metal stakes can damage equipment at the recycling center.
You could just throw them in the trash to rot away in a landfill — or you could reduce your environmental impact. To reduce waste, Lexington’s Division of Environmental Services has set up a program to reuse and recycle yard signs.
You can drop your signs off at one of the 13 participating business locations between now and Nov. 18 to keep those signs out of the landfill.
According to a press release from the division, it will recycle or reuse the stakes as scrap metal, recycle the corrugated plastic signs through Rumpke and send the lighter bag-like signs to Trex.
Drop-off locations:
Charles Young Center: 504 East Third St., Lexington, KY 40508
Dunbar Community Center: 545 North Upper St., Lexington, KY 40508
Kenwick Community Center: 313 Owsley Ave., Lexington, KY 40502
Tates Creek Community Center: 3460 Campus Way, Lexington, KY 40517
Fayette County Extension Office: 1140 Harry Sykes Way, Lexington, KY 40504
Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Center: 200 East Main St., Lexington, KY 40507
Lexington Senior Center: 195 Life Lane, Lexington, KY 40502
Crank & Boom Distillery District: 1210 Manchester St., Lexington, KY 40504
Crank & Boom Clays Mill: 3101 Clays Mill Road, Suite 301, Lexington, KY 40503 (Stonewall Center)
John’s Run/Walk Ashland: 317 South Ashland Ave., Lexington, KY 40502
John’s Run/Walk Palomar: 3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Unit 140, Lexington, KY 40513
Wild Birds Unlimited: 152 North Locust Hill Drive, Lexington, KY 40509
West Sixth: 501 West Sixth St., #100, Lexington, KY 40508