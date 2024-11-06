Don’t recycle those yard signs, Lexington residents. Here’s how to dispose of them instead.

Campaign sign remained in place Thursday afternoon in various yards and locations around Lexington following Tuesday’s election. The city is hoping to get people to recycle their election signs by taking them to recycling centers. The collection centers include the Senior Center and West Sixth Brewery.

Voting season is officially over. So what should you do with all those political yard signs?

One thing is for sure: Don’t just throw them in the recycling. The tough plastic and metal stakes can damage equipment at the recycling center.

You could just throw them in the trash to rot away in a landfill — or you could reduce your environmental impact. To reduce waste, Lexington’s Division of Environmental Services has set up a program to reuse and recycle yard signs.

You can drop your signs off at one of the 13 participating business locations between now and Nov. 18 to keep those signs out of the landfill.

According to a press release from the division, it will recycle or reuse the stakes as scrap metal, recycle the corrugated plastic signs through Rumpke and send the lighter bag-like signs to Trex.

Drop-off locations: