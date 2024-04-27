'I don't mind people seeing that I'm deaf'

Sixth-former Lucy's latest hearing aids have Bluetooth so she can play music from her phone without the need for headphones [Jon Wright/BBC]

"I just embrace it. I have my hair up all the time. I don't mind people seeing me being deaf."

Lucy, 18, uses hearing aids and says she feels included and supported at her high school in Ipswich.

Students across all year groups at Northgate High School have been learning British Sign Language (BSL) for a week as part of their programme to be inclusive.

"Personally, I don't use it in my everyday life, but I can see the value of everyone learning it because it can break down those barriers," she said.

Students spelling out "Sign" using BSL [Jon Wright/BBC]

According to the 2021 census, BSL is the main language of 22,000 people in the UK. However, the Royal National Institute for Deaf People says there are 12 million people who are deaf or who have hearing loss or tinnitus.

Lillie, now 12, started learning BSL in her primary school when she was six, as her friend was deaf.

"We did a sign language club where we would sign and do songs," she said.

"Even if she didn't have her hearing aids in she could understand what I'd be saying.

"I really like doing BSL because everyone feels included. I don't like when people feel left out - that's not fair."

Lillie demonstrating the BSL for "cat" [Jon Wright/BBC]

Toby, 14, said: "My favourite word is 'whale'. It's fascinating and just simple."

In BSL, "whale" is both hands open with the thumbs interlinked and the palms facing the body, and the hands twisted forwards at the wrist (like a whale's tail).

"Once you get the hang of it, it comes quite naturally," Toby said.

"I study French every day and I feel with sign language you can do the same - just small amounts every day and build it up."

Toby said BSL could be taught as a language in high schools [Jon Wright/BBC]

The British Deaf Association aims to see BSL used much more widely throughout society, by both deaf and hearing children.

Chief executive Rebecca Mansell said: “The whole of the BSL community are very excited that at long last our language is gaining credibility and visibility.”

She added that BSL was a “dynamic, visual language” that “delights students”, and “deaf teachers must be at the centre of this picture”.

“It is now crucial that our education system shows its understanding of the deaf community and BSL by ensuring that deaf experts are leading this policy," she said.

"Our richly complex language must be taught by teachers who sign fluently and can present knowledge about deaf lives from a basis of credible experience.”

