Don't snooze on Amazon's style section, these picks look way pricier than they are

Amazon is one of our favorite one-stop-shops for everything from appliances to tech to home decor pieces to beauty products — but if you're snoozing on their fashion section, you're missing out. Not only does it have some of the most affordable selections around, but the styles are seriously on-trend and the selection is beyond vast — the new arrivals section alone has nearly 7,000 items to sort through.

Luckily, I live for fashion, so when faced with the challenge of combing through over 20,000 styles to find the best quality and most stylish pieces, I was all too happy to oblige. I rounded up 10 of the very best fall trends on Amazon right now. From flattering, bestselling jeans to cozy sweaters and a sleek coat that will look good with all your fall outfits, these are the 10 styles I'm definitely adding to my cart this season.

CIDER Cider Striped Collar Knit Polo Top From Katie Holmes to Dakota Johnson, celebs are loving collared polo sweaters this season. This striped option is so classic for fall and gives off "stealth wealth" vibes that make it look much more expensive than it is. This pullover can be easily dressed up with a cute skirt or kept casual with your favorite jeans or leggings. $38 at Amazon

Aelfric Eden Aelfric Eden Oversized Sweater One of the best parts of fall is being able to cozy up in a super-soft and warm oversized sweater. A chunky fisherman's knit pullover is always timeless and it looks good with everything. Of course it'll look fantastic with jeans and boots and it's a no-brainer for an afternoon reading session with a cup of tea — but it would also look so chic with a leather skirt and booties. Even better? It's machine-washable. $55 at Amazon

Rocorose Rocorose Turtleneck Long Sleeve Knit Sweater Dress This cozy midi sweater dress is on sale for just $30 when you use the on-page coupon. Made with a soft stretchy viscose/chinlon blend fabric, the dress will show off your curves while keeping you warm and comfy. There are 25 styles to choose from, but I'm partial to this versatile gray shade. $41 at Amazon

SweatyRocks SweatyRocks High Waisted Trousers Everyone can use a tailored trouser in their wardrobe and thousands of shoppers love this high-waisted pair because of how comfortable and flattering they are. There are 20 colors to choose from ranging from classic blacks and tans to bold fuchia and Kelly green. $25 at Amazon

Lviefent Lviefent Flannel Shacket Nothing says fall quite like an oversized plaid shacket. It's another celeb favorite and it's basically an apple-picking and pumpkin spice latté-sipping must-have. A cross between your coziest plaid flannel and your fave throw-it-on-and-go fall outerwear, a shacket is great for those tricky days when it's cold in the morning but warmer throughout the day. $25 at Amazon

Yousify Yousify Double Breasted Pea Coat This double-breasted coat adds an elegant touch to any outfit. While it's too lightweight to wear in the winter, it's a great layering piece for fall and will look good with everything from jeans to dresses. $60 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Vest Keep warm on chilly fall days with this packable puffer vest. The lightweight outerwear has a fitted silhouette that hits right at the hip, a stand-up collar and front pockets that are big enough to hold your essentials. Bonus: It's water-resistant too! $48 at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Tapered Jean These bestselling jeans have a tapered silhouette that looks good on most shapes and sizes. Almost 44,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of the classic denim bottoms with one saying they are " the best fitting, most flattering " jeans they have ever worn. Perhaps best of all, they are down to $16 right now, so you can buy more than one wash without breaking the bank. $16 at Amazon

Naturalizer Naturalizer Jaya Knee High Fashion Boot One of the trickiest parts of shopping for boots is finding one that fits your calves. This clever pair Naturaliizer is specially designed with a stretch gore panel at the back that helps you find a comfortable fit. The knee-high boots also only have a one-inch heel, so they are super easy to walk in. Plus, we are big fans of this streamlined moto-style, which is a little bit edgy without being clunky. $260 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

