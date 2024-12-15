Down to $20, these wildly comfy slippers have 'support like a shoe'

With an anti-shock EVA layer and a thick rubber outsole, you can take on hardwood floors and concrete driveways in comfort — save over 40%.

There are few feelings sweeter than kicking off your shoes and slipping your tootsies into something soft and cozy after a long day. In my humble opinion, slippers are the most underrated of all the articles of clothing you can wear at home — mostly because I'm a long sufferer of plantar fasciitis and always need something thick between my feet and a hard floor. If you feel my pain, Amazon's got a deal for you: The mega-retailer is offering up RockDove Two-Tone Hoodback Slippers for just $20, down from $35 — that's over 40% off.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Stumbling upon anything under $25 feels like a rarity these days, and these are just $20 making this the lowest price we've ever seen these slippers get, and we expect that to rise as the temperatures drop. Speaking of temps — since we're in the colder months, you're going to need some foot covering for indoors and out. They're also available in seven colors including navy & fuschia and gray & blue, though prices vary slightly by color.

Why do I need this? 🧐

Our feet deserve a lot of credit. They're tasked with carrying around our entire bodies all day long — that's a lot of pressure to put on our dogs — no wonder they're always barking! Well, these slippers can quiet them, thanks to their anti-shock EVA lining. And the terrycloth covering it with makes them extra luxurious. Complementing that is a firm, thick rubber outsole. That means hardwood floors don't punish your tender soles; you can even step outside to grab the mail or dump the trash without the crushing pain that can come with walking on concrete. And unlike slip-ons, these have a back to keep them in place with hook for an easy pull-on

Another great feature of these house shoes? They're washable. And if/when the insoles wear out, just remove them and replace with inserts — voila, new slippers!

With an anti-shock EVA layer and a thick rubber outsole, you can take on hardwood floors or comfy blankets. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 1,500 shoppers are already luxuriating in the RockDove Two-Tone Hoodback Slippers.

Pros 👍

"I don't like being barefoot or just with socks 'cause hardwood floors can be slippery and tiring... Solution: these shoe/slippers!" an excited fan wrote. "They are super comfortable, my feet have support like a shoe and I feel safe to run and go!"

"Well made, good fit, and washable says winner to me!" gushed another rave reviewer. "I like that these slippers are soft on the feet but not filled with fuzzy lining that makes your feet sweat."

"LOVE these slippers!" this five-star fan shared. "I have wood floors and tile in my home so wearing slippers made well with a rubber bottom really helps my leg and back pain. They are so nice looking, I can wear them if I have to go outside to walk around on my driveway. They last a long time and look great even after wearing them constantly for a year."

"I have been wearing the RockDove slip-on slippers for several years, but as I am getting older I realized I am safer wearing a full slipper," wrote a loyal customer. "They were so comfortable, I had to run to the store and wore these slippers by mistake. They are easy to wash, keep feet from sweating and you can go outside in them with their hard sole. These are the only slippers I will ever buy."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers say they hit a speedbump with the heel. "I have narrow feet and they fit me comfortably, so some people may find them too narrow," one shopper shared. "Wish the heel was a little stiffer. I can’t just slip these on without fighting the heel not to smash down."

"The only thing is the back of the sole design took me a minute to get used to," wrote said this quibbler. "It seemed long and wonky at first to walk in. Trusting the process of wearing to fit perfectly, I didn't even notice it after my foot settled in."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

