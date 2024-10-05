All about Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery's upcoming action-thriller: from setback to star-studded cast

Michelle Dockery is starring in the upcoming suspense thriller, Flight Risk, about a pilot tasked with transporting a fugitive to trial. The film, directed by Mel Gibson, was scheduled for an October release but has been pushed to January next year, Lionsgate announced in September.

While the movie will hit the big screen a couple of months later than planned, it sounds like the gripping thriller will be worth the wait.

Based on the 2020 Black List script by Jared Rosenberg, the film sees Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg portray a pilot transporting an Air Marshall (played by Michelle), accompanying a fugitive (Topher Grace) to trial.

The synopsis continues: "As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem."

Filming took place in Nevada and Alaska last summer, with SAG-AFTRA, the union representing most actors and performers, allowing filming to continue during the actors and writers strike.

The film, which was previously expected to be released in theatres on October 18, will now make its debut on January 24, 2025.

Flight Risk isn't the only upcoming film Michelle is starring in. The 42-year-old actress features in Here, a star-studded new drama from the writers, director and stars of the 1994 Oscar-winning drama, Forrest Gump.

She stars alongside Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, WandaVision's Paul Bettany and Yellowstone actress Kelly Reilly in the film, which is directed by Robert Zemeckis and debuts in cinemas on November 15.

The official synopsis reads: "Reuniting the director, writer and stars of Forrest Gump, Here is an original film about multiple families and a special place they inhabit. The story travels through generations, capturing the most relatable of human experiences. Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Castaway, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Contact, Back to the Future) directs from a screenplay by Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, Killers of the Flower Moon, Dune, A Star is Born) and him. Told much in the style of the acclaimed graphic novel by Richard McGuire on which it is based, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright star in a tale of love, loss, laughter and life, all of which happen right Here."