A downtown Columbia dessert and cocktail bar reopens in new location. Check out where

The Robinson Room dessert and cocktail bar has reopened in a new location at 1625 Main St. in Columbia.

It wasn’t gone long and it didn’t move far.

Robinson Room, a dessert and cocktail bar, reopened Nov. 7 in a new location at 1625 Main St. The restaurant had previously been located across the street at 1614 Main St., but exited that storefront in mid-October.

The dessert and cocktail spot announced its soft reopening in recent social media posts, and there was a large banner hanging at 1625 Main St. announcing the reopening on Monday morning when a reporter briefly went by. The new Robinson Room space is located between the Grand on Main restaurant and boutique bowling alley and the Sweet Cream Co. ice cream shop.

Robinson Room is part of LTC Hospitality Group, which is owned by Columbia’s influential Middleton family and has a number of restaurants in the Main Street District and elsewhere, including The Grand on Main, the upscale Smoked, Hanabi Hibachi and Sushi, and Chapin’s 518 Smokehouse, among others.

As the new Robinson Room space is making its debut, the restaurant said on social media that details and kinks are still being worked out.

“While Robinson Room makes it’s return, we’re not quite finished with our glow up just yet — but couldn’t keep your favorite cocktails and desserts from you,” the restaurant shared on Instagram. “Prepare your palates for new savory tapas, desserts, and an all new fall cocktail menu!”

Robinson Room was first located on the lower floor of the Grand on Main. It moved to the spot at 1614 Main in spring 2023 before closing that space in October and now reemerging at 1625 Main.

The move and reopening of Robinson Room is part of a recent flurry of news for LTC Hospitality and Middleton-owned businesses in Columbia. The long-running Good Life Cafe, which formerly was at 1614 Main St. and had been at 1216 Taylor St. since spring 2023, announced its closure on Oct. 11. Meanwhile, the company recently opened the 1624 Bistro, a breakfast and lunch spot, at 1624 Main St.

Additionally, Peak Drift Brewing, which is co-owned by Greg Middleton and Sara Middleton Styles, detailed recently that it would defer plans for a previously announced taproom at Peak Drift’s facility at 3452 North Main St. That facility will instead focus on production and distribution of beverages, and Peak Drift’s official taproom is being hosted at Smoked restaurant.